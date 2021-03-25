East Asia Pacific

Massive Flood Cleanup Begins in Eastern Australia

By Phil Mercer
March 25, 2021 04:38 AM
Crew of a rescue boat prepare to disembark people after they were carried across the flooded Hawkesbury River in Windsor, New…
People prepared to disembark after rescuers ferried them across the flooded Hawkesbury River in Windsor, New South Wales, northwest of Sydney on March 25, 2021.

SYDNEY - A huge flood recovery operation is underway in eastern Australia as overflowing rivers continue to threaten homes. Two people have died, and thousands of others have been forced from their homes.

Officials say two men were killed after being caught in floodwaters in the states of Queensland and New South Wales.

Near Sydney, the body of a 25-year-old man from Pakistan was found inside a submerged car.

Detective Inspector Chris Laird said the man called emergency services to say his vehicle was sinking before contact with him was lost.

“Given what I have seen of the damage to the vehicle it could very well be the electrics totally failed and he was simply unable to escape from the car, which is an absolute tragedy,” Laird said.

The military is being brought in to help communities recover from some of the worst flooding Australia has seen in decades. Thousands of homes have been affected, and many roads, bridges and rail lines damaged.

Resident Angela Stewart was forced to leave her home north of Sydney. She told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. the floods are the latest disaster to strike her community.

“This is Australia, isn’t it?” she said. “We had all the bushfires within about 3 kilometers of our house last year, we thought this is the safest place to be during the COVID-19 pandemic, but then, you know, life has a tendency to equalize things out, doesn’t it?”

The torrential rain has eased across New South Wales, although some thunderstorms were forecast Thursday and the flood risk is expected to continue into the weekend. Dozens of schools remain closed. On Wednesday, a group of campers was rescued by a military helicopter after roads were cut by floodwaters.

Thousands of residents are being allowed to return to their homes to survey the damage from some of Australia’s wildest storms in years.

Several communities remain cut off by the floodwaters and supplies are being delivered by boat and helicopter.

Australia is a land experienced with nature’s extremes, but some of the downpours in recent days have been described as a once-in-a-century weather event.

Related Stories

An undated and handout photo received from The Australian Reptile Park March 24, 2021, shows a deadly funnel web spider.
East Asia Pacific
Australian Floods Drive Spiders Into Homes, Backyards
Animal experts warn of deadly funnel web spiders in residential areas
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/24/2021 - 12:58 PM
FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits Tokyo
East Asia Pacific
Australian Ruling Party Rocked by New Sex Scandal
PM Morrison says he is “shocked and disgusted” by report of sexual misconduct among male government staffers
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/23/2021 - 05:00 AM
A severe flood event affecting the state of New South Wales is seen in Sydney
East Asia Pacific
More Australia Flood Evacuations Possible as Rains Remain Heavy
Berejiklian said 15,000 more residents may need to be evacuated soon after authorities moved 18,000 to safe zones Monday
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 03/22/2021 - 11:08 PM
Thumbnail
00:00:49
Quick Takes
Australians Attempt to Save Livestock From Flood
Heavy rain has left much of Australia’s New South Wales flooded, Monday, as residents struggled to save their stranded livestock.
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/22/2021 - 01:48 PM
Phil Mercer
By
Phil Mercer
East Asia Pacific

Massive Flood Cleanup Begins in Eastern Australia

Crew of a rescue boat prepare to disembark people after they were carried across the flooded Hawkesbury River in Windsor, New…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Hong Kong Vaccination Drive Struggles to Gain Public Trust

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 file photo, a notice of vaccine suspension, left, is placed as people queue up outside…
Arts & Culture

Tokyo Olympic Torch Relay Starts in Fukushima's Shadow

Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay
East Asia Pacific

North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles 

(FILES) This files screen grab image taken from North Korean broadcaster KCTV on August 1, 2019 shows North Korean leader Kim…
Silicon Valley & Technology

Facebook Finds Chinese Hacking Operation Targeting Uyghurs

FILE - Facebook logo.

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey