East Asia Pacific

More Than 150 People Dead in Indonesia and East Timor in Wake of Tropical Cyclone Seroja

By VOA News
April 06, 2021 05:36 AM
People who are displaced by floods sift through donated clothings at a temporary shelter in East Lewoleba, on Lembata Island,…
People who are displaced by floods sift through donated clothings at a temporary shelter in East Lewoleba, on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021.

Search and rescue efforts are underway for at least 72 people missing on several remote islands across eastern Indonesia in the wake of a tropical cyclone that struck the region last week.  

The torrential rains produced by Tropical Cyclone Seroja triggered flash floods and landslides that washed out bridges, downed trees and left roads thick with mud, which has complicated efforts by rescue crews to reach remote villages. At least 128 people have been killed, with thousands more displaced after their homes were damaged or destroyed. 

One of the worst incidents happened on Lembata island, where scores of homes were destroyed when the rains dislodged hardened lava sitting along the slopes of Mount Ili Lewotolok volcano.   

Tropical Cyclone Seroja also left a similar trail of destruction in neighboring East Timor, killing 27 people on the outskirts of the capital, Dili.   

Seasonal flash floods and landslides kill dozens annually in Indonesia. Two landslides in West Java province back in January killed 40 people. 

About half of the Pacific archipelago’s population, nearly 25 million people, live in areas where landslides are high-risk, according to the country’s disaster relief agency.  

Related Stories

A damaged vehicle sits in the flood water in Ile Ape, on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Sunday, April…
East Asia Pacific
Death Toll from Weather-Related Natural Disasters in Indonesia and East Timor Rising
Fifty-five dead in Indonesia as rescue efforts hampered by washed out bridges, downed trees and mud-soaked roads; 21 dead in East Timor
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/05/2021 - 02:22 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

More Than 150 People Dead in Indonesia and East Timor in Wake of Tropical Cyclone Seroja

People who are displaced by floods sift through donated clothings at a temporary shelter in East Lewoleba, on Lembata Island,…
Arts & Culture

N. Korea Withdraws from Tokyo Summer Olympics Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Cherry blossom flowers bloom outside the Japan National Stadium, where opening and closing ceremonies and other events for…
East Asia Pacific

China Adopts Kremlin's 'Information War' Tactics  

Chinese academics and government officials attend a press conference about a Chinese government-issued report on human rights…
East Asia Pacific

Brunei Calls for ASEAN Meeting to Discuss Myanmar Situation

Anti-coup protesters hold a Chinese flag before burning it down during a demonstration against China in Yangon, Myanmar, April 5, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

Taiwan Reports New Incursion by Chinese Jets into Defense Zone

FILE PHOTO: A F-CK-1 Ching-kuo Indigenous Defence Fighter (IDF) is seen at an Air Force base in Tainan

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey