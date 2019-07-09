East Asia Pacific

More Than 20 Reportedly Killed in Papua New Guinea Violence

By Associated Press
July 9, 2019 09:20 PM
Papua New Guinea Makes Gains in AIDS Battle but Faces Challenges
Papua New Guinea Makes Gains in AIDS Battle but Faces Challenges

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - More than 20 people including pregnant women and children have been killed in recent tribal violence in Papua New Guinea, media reported on Wednesday.

The death toll and dates of the violence in the remote highland province of Hela varied in reports by Australian Broadcasting Corp. and the Post-Courier newspaper.

Hela Gov. Philip Undialu told ABC the latest violence was on Monday when 16 people including women and children died at the village of Karida.

The killings were probably retaliation for an earlier attack that left around seven dead, Undialu said.

"This has escalated into the massacre of innocent women and kids," Undialu said.

The Post-Courier, based in the South Pacific island nation's capital Port Moresby, reported as many as 24 people were killed in the villages of Karida and Peta since Saturday.

Six people had been ambushed and killed near Peta on Saturday, Hela Police Chief Inspector Teddy Augwi told the newspaper.

The victims' relatives retaliated with rifles the next day, killing between 16 and 18 people at Karida, including pregnant women, he said.
"This is not a tribal fight where the opposing villagers face each other on field," Augwi told the newspaper. "This is a fight in guerrilla warfare, meaning they play hide-and-seek and ambush their enemies."

Many villagers had fled the violence, Hela Administrator William Bando told the newspaper.

It was not immediately clear if any suspects had been arrested. Papua New Guinea Police spokesman Superintendent Dominic Kakas did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Tribal violence is common in Papua New Guinea's interior, where villagers avenge relatives in retaliation known as payback.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said those responsible for the fatal attacks could face the death penalty, ABC reported.

The prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. 

Related Stories

FILE - Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill speaks at an electricity projects signing ceremony, Nov. 18, 2018, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Port Moresby.
East Asia Pacific
Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Resigns
Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O’Neill announced his resignation Sunday after seven years in the top job following weeks of high-level defections from the ruling party. “I am announcing today that I am stepping down as the prime minister of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea,” O’Neill said in an emailed statement. O’Neill, who handed the reins of power to former Prime Minister Sir Julius Chan, said the change of…
From left, prime ministers Scott Morrison of Australia, Shinzo Abe of Japan, Peter O'Neill of Papua New Guinea, Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence pose after signing the Papua New Guinea Electrification Partnership in Po
East Asia Pacific
US, Allies to ‘Transform’ Papua New Guinea With Electricity
The U.S., Japan, New Zealand and Australia said they’ll bring electricity to 70 percent of Papua New Guinea’s people by 2030, boosting the West’s response to growing Chinese influence in the South Pacific.The four countries and Papua New Guinea signed the electrification agreement Sunday at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting behind held in the capital Port Moresby.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said it shows how strongly the U.S. and its…
Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018.
East Asia Pacific
Papua New Guinea Considers Facebook Ban
Authorities say Facebook has become a magnet for illegal and unsavory activity and government investigates how to best to regulate social networking site
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
June 03, 2018
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press