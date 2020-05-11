East Asia Pacific

More Than 200 Pro-Democracy Protesters Arrested in Hong Kong 

By VOA News
May 11, 2020 07:31 AM
Riot police detain an anti-government protester during a protest at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, China, May 10, 2020.
Riot police detain an anti-government protester during a protest at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, China, May 10, 2020.

More than 200 pro-democracy protesters were arrested in Hong Kong Sunday night after staging a sit-in at a shopping mall in the city’s Mong Kok district.

Authorities say about 230 protesters between the ages of 12 and 65 were arrested and charged with unlawful assembly, failure to produce proof of identity and various other violations.

The protest was one of several smaller demonstrations held in multiple shopping malls in the semi-autonomous Chinese city, with participants singing, chanting and holding signs in defiance of authorities after they were denied permission to hold a Mother’s Day march.

Police in riot gear used pepper spray on the demonstrators to break up the protests.

Political tensions have escalated in Hong Kong after Beijing's top representative office in the city said it was not bound by a law that restricts interference by other mainland Chinese agencies.

In recent weeks, Hong Kong’s law enforcement authorities arrested 15 pro-democracy activists, including Martin Lee, 81, a move the U.S. condemned.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Hong Kong was engulfed by several months of massive anti-government protests last year, initially sparked by a controversial extradition bill. The protests evolved into a demand for greater democracy.

Hong Kong enjoys a high degree of autonomy under the concept of “one country, two systems,” since Britain handed the territory back to Beijijng in 1997.  But many Hong Kongers fear that autonomy is steadily being eroded by a central government that is increasingly meddling in its affairs.

 

Related Stories

Anti-government protesters stage a rally at a shopping mall in Hong Kong.
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong: Small Protests Renew Calls for Autonomy
Police pursued pro-democracy protesters in shopping malls in Hong Kong, after permission for Mother’s Day march was denied
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 05/10/2020 - 16:20
Pan-democratic legislators scuffle with security guards and pro-China legislators at the Legislative Council's House Committee meeting in Hong Kong, May 8, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Rival Lawmakers Scuffle in Hong Kong's Legislative Council
Fight between pro-democracy and pro-China lawmakers broke out over procedure for electing the chairman of a key committee
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 05/08/2020 - 08:59
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters questions during a press conference held in Hong Kong, Tuesday, May 5…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Hong Kong to Lift Major Social Restrictions as Virus Fades 
Authorities also unveiled plans to hand out reusable face masks to all 7.5 million city residents
AFP logo
By AFP
Tue, 05/05/2020 - 15:53
Riot police enter the shopping mall to disperse the protesters during the Labor Day in Hong Kong, May 1, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Police Spray Tear Gas in Protest at Shopping Mall
Hong Kong police used pepper spray on Friday to disperse over a hundred protesters in a shopping mall who were singing and chanting pro-democracy slogans
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 05/01/2020 - 21:12
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

COVID-19 Pandemic

China Reports Spike in New COVID-19 Cases

A security guard checks the body temperature of a woman in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province, May 11, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

New Zealand Further Eases Coronavirus Restrictions

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during the post-Cabinet press conference in Wellington, May 11, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

More Than 200 Pro-Democracy Protesters Arrested in Hong Kong 

Riot police detain an anti-government protester during a protest at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, China, May 10, 2020.
VOA News on China

China Expected to Ignore Philippine Protest over Upgrade of a Disputed Islet

FILE - Chinese dredging vessels are purportedly seen around Fiery Cross Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea in this image from video taken by a P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft provided by the U.S. Navy, May 21, 2015.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Malaysian Volunteers Produce PPE at Home for Front Lines

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims