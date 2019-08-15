More than a Dozen People Killed in Myanmar Rebel Attacks

At least 14 people were killed Thursday in apparent coordinated attacks involving Myanmar ethnic rebel forces, according to a military spokesman.

The targets, spread out across northern Myanmar, included the Defense Services Technological Academy in the town of Pyin Oo Lwin in the Mandalay region, a police outpost and a bridge.

The attacks were carried out by a collection of armed groups that have been fighting Myanmar's military for several years for greater autonomy for ethnic minorities. The Associated Press cites the rebel alliance as saying they launched the attacks in self-defense because the military didn't stop offensive operations in areas under minority control.

The military spokesman says the attacks were in retaliation for several successful raids on illicit drug operations.