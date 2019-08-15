East Asia Pacific

More than a Dozen People Killed in Myanmar Rebel Attacks

By VOA News
August 15, 2019 10:23 AM
Soldiers stand near two dead bodies at Gote Twin police outpost after an attack, Aug. 15, 2019, in Gote Twin, Naung Cho township, northern Shan State, Myanmar.
Soldiers stand near two dead bodies at Gote Twin police outpost after an attack Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Gote Twin, Naung Cho township, northern Shan State, Myanmar.

At least 14 people were killed Thursday in apparent coordinated attacks involving Myanmar ethnic rebel forces, according to a military spokesman.

The targets, spread out across northern Myanmar, included the Defense Services Technological Academy in the town of Pyin Oo Lwin in the Mandalay region, a police outpost and a bridge.  

The attacks were carried out by a collection of armed groups that have been fighting Myanmar's military for several years for greater autonomy for ethnic minorities. The Associated Press cites the rebel alliance as saying they launched the attacks in self-defense because the military didn't stop offensive operations in areas under minority control.

The military spokesman says the attacks were in retaliation for several successful raids on illicit drug operations.

 

 

Related Stories

Members of Islamist groups gather during a rally to siege Myanmar's embassy for the recent violence against Rohingya Muslim in Myanmar, in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka on September 18, 2017.
East Asia Pacific
Belgian Company on 'Dirty List' Cuts Ties With Myanmar Military
Newtec threatened to sue activists if they publicized company’s military link, but agreed to cut ties after being named in UN report
Default Author Profile
By Joshua Carroll
August 12, 2019
Residents evacuate as floodwaters submerged areas of Ye township in Mon State, Myanmar, Aug. 11, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Tens of Thousands Flee Homes in Flood-Hit Myanmar as Landslide Toll Hits 59
Vast swathes of southeastern Myanmar lie under floodwaters that have already forced tens of thousands to flee their homes as the death toll from a massive landslide hit 59, firefighters said Monday
Default Author Profile
By AFP
August 12, 2019
Myanmar's military Commander in Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing salutes as he attends an event marking the 72nd anniversary of Martyrs' Day at the Martyrs' Mausoleum dedicated to the fallen independence heroes, in Yangon, July 19, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Nationalists Look to Stoke Anti-US Anger over Travel Bans against Military
Rally is part of efforts by military’s supporters to stoke animosity against US and other foreign governments in response to growing calls for international action against country's generals
Default Author Profile
By Joshua Carroll
August 08, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

The Worth of a Girl