More Than One Million People Stranded by Flooding in Bangladesh

By VOA News
July 14, 2020 03:45 PM
In this aerial photo inundated houses are seen in Sunamgong on July 14, 2020. - Almost four million people have been hit by…
In this aerial photo, inundated houses are seen in Sunamgong, Bangladesh, July 14, 2020.

Officials and volunteers in Bangladesh say heavy flooding is worsening in parts of the country, with more than one million villagers marooned or leaving their homes for higher ground. 

Water levels at major rivers were rising on Tuesday at around two dozen points in 20 districts. 

Many new areas in northern, northeastern and central Bangladesh have been affected over the last 24 hours, said an executive engineer with the Water Development Board. 

People ride on a boat through flooded waters in Sunamgong, Bangladesh, July 14, 2020.

The floods started late last month, and after briefly easing continued to worsen, destroying crops and driving people from their homes in several impoverished regions. 

The Bangladesh Flood Forecasting and Warning Center, or FFWC, reports there is no relief in sight for northwest and central Bangladesh. One forecaster at the FFWC told the French news agency, AFP, this could be the worst flooding in a decade. 

Extremely heavy rain across the border in upstream India and Bangladesh triggered the second wave of flooding while the first wave has not yet receded. 

The U.N.'s Relief Web reports the Bangladesh government allocating food and cash for immediate response in the affected areas with 975 flood shelters opened, and 175 medical teams mobilized. 

Heavy monsoon rains are expected throughout the country in coming days that could further worsen the situation. 

The monsoon season in the region runs from June through September, swelling Bangladesh's 230 rivers, including 53 shared with India. 
 

