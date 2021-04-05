East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Activists Launch Radio Program to Promote Federalism

By Tommy Walker
April 05, 2021 03:23 AM
Protest against the military coup, in Launglon township
Protest against the military coup, in Launglon township, April 4, 2021.

BANGKOK - Faced with government efforts to completely cut internet access, some Myanmar pro-democracy activists are turning to radio to reach the public, other activists and the military since the February 1 coup that brought the junta to power. 

Federal FM Radio went live April 1 at 90.2 MHz. Its targeted broadcasting days are on Thursdays and Sundays. 

The unlicensed radio station aims to inform audiences about events throughout the country while educating listeners about federalism – that is, having a national and state government, as opposed to authoritarian, military rule. 

A founding member of the program who asked not to be named for security reasons told VOA the broadcast is a new way for people to listen to updated news within the country, without military propaganda.  

“When the internet is cut off, the federal radio will be the means of communication and to communicate with each other,” he said.  

The station will deliver information to pro-democracy leaders on the ground, and the leaders will be able to use the station to speak to the public, he added. It will be one of “the powerful weapons” against the military government, he said.  

“One is to educate, to inform about federalism, to major cities like Yangon,” he said. The first listeners will be in Yangon with plans to expand to the entire nation.  

Local and international news will be initially broadcast in Burmese with plans to broadcast in other languages. The organizers say the broadcast is a community, non-profit program made up of volunteers.  

One report says that the station will also broadcast messages intended to persuade members of the military to defect.  

According to a state-run newspaper report, Myanmar’s Military Council has declared it will “take action” against the program, claiming it’s not a licensed broadcasting organization.  The junta has already stripped five independent media companies of their licenses.

The logos of several Burmese news agencies are combined in this graphic
Myanmar Military Strips Five Media Companies of Licenses
rmed men raid offices and confiscate documents; one editor arrested

Organizers acknowledge there are clear dangers involved. 

“We have a high risk for our producers and technicians and citizen journalists, so we try to work, like evasively,” he said. 

The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), a board formed to represent the elected lawmakers of the ousted National League for Democracy (NLD) party, has put forth a Federal Democracy Charter, an interim constitution to replace the country’s 2008 constitution that keeps the military as a dominant force in the government.  

While the move is widely seen as symbolic, the goal may be to woo the nation’s armed ethnic militias to join forces with the pro-democracy movement.  
Veteran activist Moe Thway recently told VOA that members of the public expect a nationwide civil war.

Moe Thway, one of the activists who protested against a controversial copper mine project, gives thumbs-up sign from police…
Myanmar Activist: People 'Expecting' Civil War
Veteran activist Moe Thway rose to prominence during 2007 Saffron Revolution

The broadcasting of Federal FM Radio will be a form of objection to the coup, according to one announcer. 

“The ultimate goal is toward federal democratic union for our new Myanmar,” the announcer said. “This Federal FM radio is one of the strikes.” 

Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, gained independence in 1948 from Britain, but most of its modern history has been governed under military rule. 

In 2015, the National League for Democracy party, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, won the country’s first open democratic election. 

But in last November’s general elections, the military contested the results and made unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud. 

On February 1, the military, also known as Tatmadaw, removed the NLD government and detained de facto leader Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, who are now facing several charges.  

Since the coup, widespread pro-democracy resistance has been met with bullets, armored vehicles and airstrikes. Martial law has also been imposed in several areas. 

Thousands of people have been detained and more than 550 killed, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners Burma (AAPPB), an independent non-profit organization formed by exiled political prisoners from Myanmar. 

Related Stories

Anti-coup protesters raise decorated Easter eggs along with the three-fingered symbols of resistance during a protest against the military coup on Easter, April 4, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar.
East Asia Pacific
Anti-Junta Protests in Myanmar Hold ‘Easter Egg Strike’
Protests against military rule have left hundreds dead since February 1 coup
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 04/04/2021 - 04:02 PM
Protesters gather behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Monywa, Myanmar
East Asia Pacific
5 Die in Myanmar Protests as Junta Cracks Down on Online Critics
Security forces again opened fire on pro-democracy protesters, media say
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 04/03/2021 - 04:45 AM
FILE - People check their mobile phones outside an internet shop in Naypyidaw, March 16, 2021, as Myanmar authorities ordered telecommunication companies to restrict their services.
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Junta Orders Shutdown of Internet, Providers Say
Defiant protesters use alternative communications technology as they continue to march, observe strikes
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 04/02/2021 - 11:31 AM
Default Author Profile
By
Tommy Walker
VOA News on China

China Uses Money, Diplomacy to Push Back Against US in Southeast Asia

China's State Councilor Wang Yi meets with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Guilin
East Asia Pacific

Death Toll from Weather-Related Natural Disasters in Indonesia and East Timor Rising

A damaged vehicle sits in the flood water in Ile Ape, on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Sunday, April…
East Asia Pacific

Anti-Junta Protests in Myanmar Hold ‘Easter Egg Strike’

Anti-coup protesters raise decorated Easter eggs along with the three-fingered symbols of resistance during a protest against the military coup on Easter, April 4, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar.
East Asia Pacific

Taiwan Minister Accepts Responsibility for Train Crash as Questions Mount 

Rescuers carry a body on a stretcher at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan, April 2, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

Flash Floods, Landslides Kill Dozens in Indonesia

People inspect damaged buildings at a village hit by flash flood in East Flores, Indonesia, April 4, 2021.

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey