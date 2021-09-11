East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Faces COVID Vaccination Woes as Health System Under Threat

By Tommy Walker
September 11, 2021 08:53 AM
FILE - A man receives a COVID vaccine at a vaccination site, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Jan. 29, 2021, just days before a military coup threw the country into turmoil.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Myanmar’s COVID-19 battle is facing further complications amid the fallout from February’s military coup.
 
This week, the opposition National Unity Government declared a “defensive war" against the ruling junta government. Next week, the United Nations will hold its 76th General Assembly, and will decide whether the junta or the civilian government will be recognized for a U.N seat.
 
The country is still fighting a third COVID-19 wave at a time of increasing political tensions. According to World Health Organization data, more than 400,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Myanmar, with more than 16,000 dead  
 
There are concerns, though, that those figures are much higher.
 
Sasa, a medical doctor from Chin State and the NUG’s minister of international cooperation who only goes by one name, told VOA thousands more may have died than officially recorded.
 
“We are calculating the number from 40,000 to 400,000 could have died. ... It’s impossible for us to understand the level of death. Half the population, 35 to 37 million in Myanmar could be infected by COVID-19 … [it is] a real scale of things,” he told VOA via video call.  
 
“So many people died, we cannot even, and there is no way for us to, count the deaths. The line on the oxygen, and the line to the cemetery, those are the ... lines for queue in the last few months,” he added.

FILE - This screengrab taken from a broadcast by Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV) in Myanmar, April 1, 2021 show footage from March of Buddhist monks waiting to be inoculated with a COVID vaccine in Naypyidaw.

Britain’s U.N. ambassador, Barbara Woodward, said in July that that half of Myanmar’s 54 million population could quickly be infected with the virus.
 
Dr. Sasa, who is on the run and wanted by the military, blames the junta for turning plans to vaccinate the population “upside-down.”
 
“If there was no military coup in Myanmar, at least 30% of our population would have been vaccinated already. I was a part of the leadership in February, I was there in Naypyitaw [Myanmar’s capital] … our plan was to get vaccinations, at least 30 million dosages of Indian [vaccines].  We have paid the money for that, we have ordered for that, and starting to vaccinate,” he added.  
 
Background, medical workers targeted
 
The country has been in crisis since the coup. A mass uprising opposed the takeover, with thousands protesting in the streets. The Civil Disobedience Movement, a nationwide campaign that has seen Myanmar’s essential workers go on strike, aiming to stifle the military-controlled economy, has spearheaded the demonstrations.
 
Medical workers led the anti-military campaign, but that has not prevented the military from targeting the leaders. According to the monitoring group Insecurity Insight, 252 incidents have been reported against medical personnel and facilities in Myanmar, with at least 25 killed.
 
Vaccinations
 
Myanmar’s only has 3% of the population fully vaccinated, even though the junta has received millions of donated vaccine doses from India, China and Russia. Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing aims to vaccinate 50 million of the total population by the end of the year.

An army parliament member receives the AstraZeneca Covishield coronavirus disease vaccine ahead of the new parliament opening…
Junta Faces Difficulties on Myanmar Vaccination Program
Myanmar’s coup leader is aiming for 50% of country’s population to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of this year

Sasa said many people distrust the military to administer the vaccines.
 
“The people of Myanmar will not go to them to get a vaccination,” he said.
 
He added that the NUG cabinet is working with international organizations about opening vaccination clinics in Myanmar. The Irrawaddy, a Myanmar news site, reported 6 million vaccine doses are on the way from the COVAX global vaccine-sharing initiative.
 
Sasa said getting people safely vaccinated is easier said than done.
 
“The question is how do we do the vaccination rollout program. We have all the programs, strategies in place, tasked with all these global partners, but the most concern is about security. We are asking simply military junta to stop attacking hospitals, medical facilities and medical personnel. … Doctors and nurses are the key to deliver the vaccinations for the people,” he said.  
 
Myanmar emergency
 
An assistant surgeon in a medical center in Kayin state who did not want her name used, said Myanmar is going through a health emergency, with a shortage of hospital beds as a common issue.

FILE - Volunteers in protective suits prepare to cremate the body of a monk suspected of having died from COVID-19, at a crematorium in the Taungoo district in Myanmar's Bago region, some 220 km from Yangon, Aug. 6, 2021.

“There are so many people treating COVID-19 infection at home or some [medical] centers. Some patients were lost due to an oxygen shortage. It's too sorry to say. According to one of my patients, the hospital didn't let them in and ordered them to go back home although the patient is severely ill and dyspneic,” he told VOA, using a medical term for difficulty breathing.
 
The surgeon added that medical workers who had joined the CDM movement are too afraid to return to hospitals to assist with patients.
 
“Myanmar is in emergency, and we need urgent help from the world,” the doctor added.
 

