East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Holds Muted Martyrs' Day Tribute to Fallen Independence Heroes

By Reuters
July 19, 2020 11:17 AM
Myanmar State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi leaves after paying her respects to her late father during a ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of Martyrs' Day in Yangon, July 19, 2020.
Myanmar State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi leaves after paying her respects to her late father during a ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of Martyrs' Day in Yangon, July 19, 2020.

Myanmar's public marked one of the Southeast Asian nation's darkest moments on Sunday with tributes to slain independence heroes, though the annual Martyrs' Day gatherings were muted by the coronavirus pandemic due to social distancing measures.

Flanked by senior government and military officials, state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi laid a wreath at a mausoleum dedicated to Aung San, her father and the country's independence hero, who was assassinated alongside members of his cabinet on July 19, 1947.

Crowds also laid flowers beside statues of Aung San, who remains a potent political force in the country, with his image used by his daughter and some of her rivals to garner support among a public that continues to revere him. 

The former ruling military junta for years curtailed use of his image for fear it would help the democracy movement that emerged in 1988 led by Suu Kyi.

In the commercial capital of Yangon on Sunday, crowds queued to approach a statue of Aung San clutching portraits of the independence leader and his daughter, waiting on markers painted in the road to encourage people to keep a distance.

"The Martyrs' Day was once extinct, during the political crisis," said Yin Yin Phyo Thu, as she laid flowers.

"We young people are responsible for preserving the image of Martyrs' Day not to fade away during COVID-19," she said.

Myanmar has reported 340 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The country goes to the polls again in November in a vote that will serve as a test of the fledgling democracy.

"We came here to pay respects and also to get ourselves politically motivated in 2020, the election year," said Kyaw Swar, a university student.

 

Related Stories

A voter cast her ballot for the by-election in Yangon, Myanmar, November 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Extremism Watch
Myanmar Religious Leaders Call for Peace, Tolerance Amid Increasing Unrest
Religious leaders in Myanmar are asking for a strong initiative to end unrest and establish tolerance in the country ahead of November elections
Default Author Profile
By Sumon Aye
Wed, 07/15/2020 - 21:46
FILE - A fire burns in the predominantly ethnic Rakhine village of Let Kar in Rakhine State's Mrauk-U township, western Myanmar, May 16, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Military Kills Civilians in Indiscriminate Attacks, Amnesty Says
Rights group says it has evidence of civilian deaths in Rakhine and Chin states
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 12:28
People gather near the bodies of victims of a landslide near a jade mining area in Hpakant, Kachine state, northern Myanmar…
East Asia Pacific
At Least 160 Miners Killed in Landslide in Northern Myanmar
Officials said rescue personnel worked throughout the day to recover bodies from a lake full of mud as heavy monsoon downpours continued
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/02/2020 - 05:23
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Holds Muted Martyrs' Day Tribute to Fallen Independence Heroes

Myanmar State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi leaves after paying her respects to her late father during a ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of Martyrs' Day in Yangon, July 19, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Thousands of Protesters in Thailand Rally Against Government

Thai anti-government protesters gather front of the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, July 18, 2020. Several…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Stranded on Ships, 200,000 Seafarers in Virus Limbo

A photographer takes photos near the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship anchored at a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo,…
East Asia Pacific

Thousands in Bangkok Rally Against Thai Government

Thai anti-government protesters gather front of the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, July 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia Battles New COVID-19 Outbreak

People are seen outside of Flinders Street Station amidst a lockdown in response to an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Melbourne, July 17, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims