East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Internet Providers Block Facebook Services After Government Order

By Reuters
February 03, 2021 08:45 PM
FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park,…
FILE - The thumbs-up Like logo is shown on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., April 14, 2020.

Internet providers in Myanmar, including state-owned telecom MPT, were blocking access to Facebook Inc.-owned services in the country on Thursday, days after military leaders seized power in a coup.

A letter posted online by the Ministry of Communications and Information overnight said Facebook would be blocked until February 7 for the sake of "stability."

Some users in Myanmar reported they were not able to access several Facebook services.

Network monitoring group NetBlocks confirmed state-owned telecom MPT, which says it has 23 million users, had blocked Facebook as well as its Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp services.

Norway's Telenor Asa said it had just blocked Facebook to comply with the directive.

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone acknowledged the disruption.

"We urge authorities to restore connectivity so that people in Myanmar can communicate with their families and friends and access important information," he said.

Half of population affected

Half of Myanmar's 53 million people use Facebook, which for many is synonymous with the internet.

"Currently, the people who are troubling the country's stability ... are spreading fake news and misinformation and causing misunderstanding among people by using Facebook," the ministry letter said.

Telenor expressed "grave concern" about the directive, which it said had been received by all mobile operators and internet service providers on Wednesday.

It said in a statement it was directing users to a message saying Facebook websites cannot be reached because of a government order.

"While the directive has legal basis in Myanmar law, Telenor does not believe that the request is based on necessity and proportionality, in accordance with international human rights law," it said.

On Tuesday, the military warned against the posting of what it said were rumors on social media that could incite rioting and cause instability.

U.N. human rights investigators have previously said hate speech on Facebook had played a key role in fomenting violence in Myanmar. The company has said it was too slow to act in preventing misinformation and hate in the country.

This week, Facebook said it was treating the situation in Myanmar as an emergency and taking temporary measures to protect against harm such as removing content that praises or supports the coup, according to a spokeswoman.

 

Related Stories

A convoy of army vehicles patrol the streets in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. In the early hours of Monday, Feb…
East Asia Pacific
UN Chief: 'Unacceptable' Myanmar Coup Must Fail 
G-7 ministers issue joint condemnation of military takeover; US vows 'action' if steps aren’t reversed
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/03/2021 - 07:24 PM
Myanmar Army armored vehicles drive in a street after the military seized power in a coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Feb. 3, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Inter-Parliamentary Union Condemns Myanmar Coup as Threat to Democracy, Human Rights
IPU membership includes parliamentary bodies from 179 of the world’s 193 countries
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 02/03/2021 - 12:01 PM
FILE - Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi waits for the arrival of her delegation before the Japan Myanmar Summit.
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Charged With Illegally Importing Walkie-Talkies
De-facto leader detained after military seized power on Monday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/03/2021 - 08:06 AM
Burmese living in Japan and supporters hold pictures of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in front of the…
East Asia Pacific
G-7 Condemns Myanmar Coup
Foreign ministers add to calls for military to release detained political leaders
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/03/2021 - 04:23 AM
US Designates Myanmar Military Takeover a Coup
00:02:21
East Asia Pacific
US Designates Myanmar Military Takeover a Coup
The US says the actions by Myanmar’s military constitute a coup, which triggers a review of American assistance to the government
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Tue, 02/02/2021 - 08:43 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Internet Providers Block Facebook Services After Government Order

FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park,…
East Asia Pacific

UN Chief: 'Unacceptable' Myanmar Coup Must Fail 

A convoy of army vehicles patrol the streets in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. In the early hours of Monday, Feb…
East Asia Pacific

Inter-Parliamentary Union Condemns Myanmar Coup as Threat to Democracy, Human Rights

Myanmar Army armored vehicles drive in a street after the military seized power in a coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Feb. 3, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

'Many Questions' After WHO Team Visits Wuhan Virology Lab

Journalists and security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology after a visit by the World…
East Asia Pacific

North Korea's Systematic Rights Violations May Amount to Crimes Against Humanity, UN Says

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the first day of the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo supplied by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on Jan. 6, 2021.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims