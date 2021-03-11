East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Junta Accuses Aung San Suu Kyi of Accepting Bribes

By VOA News
March 11, 2021 09:43 AM
People take part in a sit-in protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 10, 2021, in this picture obtained by Reuters from social media.
People take part in a sit-in protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 10, 2021, in this picture obtained by Reuters from social media.

Myanmar’s military junta has accused deposed de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi of accepting more than $500,000 in bribes, as another day of protests Thursday resulted in more deaths among the demonstrators.

Naung Lin Han, Chairperson of Student Social Relief Volunteer Association, Myaing Township in Magwe Region told VOA Burmese that 8 were killed and 6 others injured when police opened fire on protesters surrounding a police station in the central town of Myaing. He said this is the first time deadly force has been used against demonstrators in Myaing.

Demonstrators who demand the release of detained anti-military coup protest organizers are seen on a road in Myaing, Magway, Myanmar, March 11, 2021.
Demonstrators who demand the release of detained anti-military coup protest organizers are seen on a road in Myaing, Magway, Myanmar, March 11, 2021. (Credit: VOA Burmese Service)

There were also reports of deaths in the main city of Yangon and the second-largest city of Mandalay.

During a press conference in the capital, Naypyitaw, military spokesman Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun accused Suu Kyi of accepting $600,000 in illegal payments plus gold bars while in office, according to a complaint filed by Phyo Min Thein, Yangon’s former chief minister.

Suu Kyi is already facing four criminal charges of illegally possessing six unregistered walkie-talkie radios, operating communications equipment without a license, violating COVID-19 protocols by holding public gatherings and attempting to incite public unrest.

Myanmar’s military regime is coming under growing criticism from the international community for its violent actions against anti-coup demonstrators.  Amnesty International released a report late Thursday accusing the junta of using “increasingly lethal tactics and weapons normally seen on the battlefield against peaceful protesters and bystanders across the country.”

The London-based group says the security forces actions are “planned, systematic strategies including the ramped-up use of lethal force” and described many of the killings as “extrajudicial executions.”

The independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners says at least 60 protesters have been killed and more than 1,900 people have been arrested since the February 1 coup.

People carry Chit Min Thu on a stretcher during an anti-coup protest in North Dagon, Yangon, Myanmar, March 11, 2021 in this still image obtained by Reuters.
People carry Chit Min Thu on a stretcher during an anti-coup protest in North Dagon, Yangon, Myanmar, March 11, 2021 in this still image obtained by Reuters.

The United Nations Security Council agreed on a statement late Wednesday to condemn the military government’s use of violence against peaceful protesters, diplomats said.

The council also called for the immediate release of Suu Kyi, referring to her by her formal title of state counsellor, President Win Myint and other high ranking officials of the civilian government.

The agreement was the result of a rare show of unity over Myanmar among the council’s 15 members that include China.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said the Security Council “spoke with one voice to condemn the ongoing violence against peaceful protesters in Burma,” using Myanmar’s previous name. “We commend their courage and determination in the face of continued, brutal attacks by military and security forces.”

Myanmar has been plagued by nonstop chaos since February 1 when the military detained Suu Kyi and Win Myint. The daily protests across the country have been coupled with a campaign of civil disobedience led by striking railway workers and other civil servants. The railway workers joined an alliance of nine trade unions in Myanmar in a general strike Monday.

Military officials have claimed widespread fraud in last November’s general election, which the NLD won in a landslide, as justification for the takeover. The fraud allegations have been denied by Myanmar’s electoral commission.

VOA Burmese Service contributed to this story.

 

Related Stories

A poster featuring army chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is displayed on a barricade as protesters take part in a…
East Asia Pacific
US Slaps Sanctions on Adult Children of Myanmar Military Leader
The country remains in turmoil following the February 1 military coup
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/10/2021 - 06:38 PM
Railway workers, participants of a "civil disobedience movement" (CDM) against the military takeover of power leave their…
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Security Forces Target Striking Railroad Workers' Neighborhood
Striking railway workers have been at forefront of a campaign of civil disobedience against Myanmar’s military junta since February 1 coup 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/10/2021 - 08:17 AM
Anti-coup protesters stand behind a line of makeshift shields marked with three-fingered salute and defaced image of Commander…
East Asia Pacific
Second Official with Party of Ousted Myanmar De-Facto Leader Dies in Custody
Party leaders died after arrest, raising questions of torture and murder by military government security forces
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/09/2021 - 03:58 PM
Myanmar's military parade to mark the 72nd Armed Forces Day in the capital Naypyitaw, Myanmar March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Soe Zeya…
East Asia Pacific
Australia Takes Action Against Myanmar Military 
Australia urges restrain from Myanmar security forces as it suspends defense ties in protest at military takeover in the impoverished southeast Asian nation  
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Tue, 03/09/2021 - 08:01 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Junta Accuses Aung San Suu Kyi of Accepting Bribes

People take part in a sit-in protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 10, 2021, in this picture obtained by Reuters from social media.
East Asia Pacific

China Approves Changes to Hong Kong’s Electoral Process, Further Tightening Control of City

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and his Premier Li Keqiang cast their vote during the closing session of the National…
East Asia Pacific

Australian State to Probe Impact of Colonization on Aboriginal Peoples

People carry Australian Aboriginal flags during a demonstration on Australia Day in Sydney, January 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stefica…
South & Central Asia

Rights Groups Urge India to Halt Plans to Deport Rohingya Refugees to Myanmar

FILE - Rohingya refugee Shahid Hussain, 10, offers prayers after Iftar (breaking fast) time as his sister Sania, 2, sleeps.
East Asia Pacific

Japan Observes 10th Anniversary of Deadly Natural, Nuclear Disaster

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga wearing a face mask arrives at the National Theatre of Japan to attend the national memorial…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uighur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey