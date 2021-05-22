East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader to Appear in Court

By VOA News
Updated May 22, 2021 12:40 PM
FILE - This handout photo from local media group Chin World taken and released May 20, 2021, shows protesters holding posters depicting Myanmar's deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during an anti-coup rally in the northwestern town of Kale.
The head of Myanmar’s military government said Saturday that ousted leader  
Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health and would appear in court in coming days.
 
“She is at her home and healthy. She is going to face trial at the court in a few days," junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said in a May 20 virtual interview with Hong Kong-based broadcaster Phoenix Television, parts of which were released on Saturday. It was his first interview since overthrowing Suu Kyi on February 1.
 
Suu Kyi is facing multiple criminal charges, including the possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies, violating COVID-19 restrictions, breaching telecommunication laws and incitement to cause public unrest. She has also been accused by the junta of accepting $600,000 in illegal payments.
 
The coup triggered a crisis in the Southeast Asian country that led to deadly anti-junta demonstrations and clashes between several armed ethnic groups and the ruling junta.  
 
One such group, the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), attacked an army post early Saturday in the Sagaing region, according to local media reports. A KIA spokesman confirmed the attack with Reuters news agency but did not give details.  
 
Junta leaders have sought to justify their coup by saying the November 8 election won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy was fraudulent, an accusation the electoral commission rejected.  
 
Protesters have been demanding the return of the civilian government that led 10 years of democratic reforms under Suu Kyi’s watch.
 
In a campaign to quell the protests, the government has killed more than 800 protesters and bystanders since the takeover, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which tracks casualties and arrests.
 
When the military removed Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy government, it detained Suu Kyi and President Win Myint and imposed martial law across Myanmar.

 

