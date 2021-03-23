East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Military Junta Blames Protesters for Violence as West Imposes Sanctions

By VOA News
March 23, 2021 11:37 AM
Anti coup protesters run as riot policemen and soldiers crack down on a demonstration and detain protesters in Mandalay,…
Anti coup protesters run as riot policemen and soldiers crack down on a demonstration and detain protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 23, 2021.

Myanmar’s military junta Tuesday accused the leaders of the ongoing nationwide protests of arson and inciting violence and sought to justify last month’s coup by repeating accusations of fraud against deposed de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.  

The comments come a day after the United States and European Union imposed new sanctions against the military leaders for their February 1 coup and the subsequent crackdown on the protests against it.

At a lengthy news conference Tuesday, the military presented displays of seized homemade weapons and videos of street battles to argue that the demonstrators are violent and that efforts to stop them are justified.  

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun compared the military response to U.S. police responding to the January 6 siege at the U.S. capitol, saying, "Which country would accept these kind of violent acts?”  The spokesman said 164 protesters had been killed in Myanmar’s violence and expressed sadness at the deaths.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group says it can verify at least 261 people have been killed by Myanmar security forces, but the total is likely much higher. It also reports, from their Twitter account, 2,682 have been arrested, charged or sentenced and 2,302 are still in detention or have outstanding warrants.

Several of Myanmar’s neighboring countries have condemned the violence, including Bangladesh, China, India, Laos and Thailand. Zaw Min Tun told reporters the junta has been cooperating with those countries and wants to maintain good relations with them, as well as all the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the rest of the world.

Junta leaders also justified their coup by saying the Nov. 8 election won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) was fraudulent - an accusation the electoral commission rejected. They also claim Suu Kyi accepted bribes, a charge her lawyer has denied. She has been in detention since the coup.

Related Stories

This photo taken and received courtesy of an anonymous source on March 22, 2021 shows motorists passing a burning barricade…
East Asia Pacific
US, EU Impose Sanctions on Myanmar Coup Leaders
In face of deadly crackdown by Myanmar’s military junta, civil disobedience movement carries on
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/22/2021 - 06:09 PM
A man with a head injury is carried by fellow demonstrators during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 22, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
In Face of Crackdown, Myanmar Demonstrators Persevere
Doctors and other medical personnel stage second consecutive pre-dawn protests in Mandalay
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/22/2021 - 05:53 AM
Medical staff and students take part in an early morning protest against the military coup and crackdown by security forces on demonstrations in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 21, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Medical Personnel in Myanmar Participate in Anti-Government Rally
UN secretary-general says junta’s brutality urgently needs firm, unified international response
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 03/21/2021 - 04:36 AM
Protesters are seen gathered by a barricade during a crackdown by security forces on demonstrations against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 20, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Security Forces Again Crack Down on Protesters
UN chief Antonio Guterres says junta’s brutality urgently needs firm, unified international response
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 03/20/2021 - 12:39 PM
FILE PHOTO: Protesters run during a crackdown on anti-coup protests at Hlaing Township in Yangon, Myanmar March 17, 2021…
East Asia Pacific
UN Chief: Killing of Myanmar Protesters 'Utterly Unacceptable'
Antonio Guterres says military must abide by international calls to end human rights abuses
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Fri, 03/19/2021 - 03:06 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Military Junta Blames Protesters for Violence as West Imposes Sanctions

Anti coup protesters run as riot policemen and soldiers crack down on a demonstration and detain protesters in Mandalay,…
East Asia Pacific

Australian Ruling Party Rocked by New Sex Scandal

FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits Tokyo
East Asia Pacific

More Australia Flood Evacuations Possible as Rains Remain Heavy

A severe flood event affecting the state of New South Wales is seen in Sydney
USA

North Korean National Makes First Court Appearance in Money Laundering Case

FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lee…
East Asia Pacific

UNICEF Assists with Rescue, Recovery at Rohingya Camp Fire

A fire is seen at a Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh March 22, 2021. Courtesy of Rohingya Right Team/MD…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

An Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey