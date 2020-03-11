East Asia Pacific

Myanmar MPs Reject bid to Allow Suu Kyi to Become President

By Associated Press
March 11, 2020 09:51 AM
Military representatives stand upon arrival of Parliament Chairman T Khun Myat during a regular session of the Union Parliament Wednesday, March. 11, 2020, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.
Military representatives stand upon arrival of Parliament Chairman T Khun Myat during a regular session of the Union Parliament Wednesday, March. 11, 2020, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

NAYPYITAW, MYANMAR - Myanmar’s parliament rejected on Wednesday a proposed constitutional amendment that would have allowed the country’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to officially become president.

The rejection had been expected because the proposal was opposed by the military, which under the constitution adopted when it held power, holds enough parliamentary seats to block any constitutional change.

The defeated motion was one of several constitutional changes proposed by Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy party, with most expected to be blocked.

Article 59(f) of the constitution bars a person from becoming president if his or her spouse or children are foreign citizens. Suu Kyi’s two sons are British nationals, as was her late husband.

Despite the rule, Suu Kyi holds executive power in the government because of a legal loophole that allowed the creation of the post of state counsellor, to which she was appointed. Under the arrangement the actual president — a member of her party — defers to her.

The efforts to change the constitution come ahead of a general election slated for late this year.

Suu Kyi’s party took power in 2016 by winning a landslide election victory after five decades of direct and indirect military rule.

But its intended reforms have been thwarted by the rules the military inserted in the 2008 constitution.

In addition to wielding a veto over constitutional change, the military controls three key ministries: defense, border and home affairs.

Any constitutional change requires the approval of more than 75% of the members of the combined houses of parliament. Members of the military automatically hold 25% of the seats, and can usually also count of the support of a civilian opposition party allied with it, the Union Solidarity and Development Party.

Suu Kyi was an ardent critic of military rule during her decades-long Nobel Peace prize-winning nonviolent struggle for democracy.

But the realities of sharing power with the military have made the relationship more ambiguous.

She has defended the army’s actions in the western state of Rakhine which drove more than 700,000 members of the Muslim Rohingya minority to seek shelter in neighboring Bangladesh.

The well-documented brutality of what the military called a counterinsurgency operation caused the International Court of Justice to accept a case charging Myanmar with genocide.

Related Stories

FILE - A Feb. 21, 2019, photo shows an unexploded mortar lying on a field in Rathedaung township after fighting in Rakhine state between Myanmar's military and the Arakan Army, an ethnic Rakhine force.
Press Freedom
Myanmar Army Sues Reuters for Criminal Defamation
Military objects to news story published about the death of two Rohingya Muslim women as a result of shelling in Rakhine state, blames Arakan Army insurgents
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 03/10/2020 - 14:34
A traffic police stands on a road as he clears a road near a welcoming billboard to Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday, Jan…
East Asia Pacific
China Draws Myanmar Closer with Visit from President Xi
New deals emphasize China's tightening links to Myanmar
Default Author Profile
By Zsombor Peter
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 02:22
Tun Khin, President of the Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK, reacts outside the International Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Jan. 23, 2020, after the court ordered Myanmar take all measures in its power to prevent genocide against the Rohingya.
East Asia Pacific
Rohingya Activist Urges US to Ramp Up Pressure on Myanmar
Leader of UK-based Rohingya rights group sees international momentum to aid his people
Default Author Profile
By Mohammad Hussain
Sun, 03/01/2020 - 15:04
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

Coronavirus Outbreak

Province at China Virus's Center lets Some Companies Reopen

People wearing protective face masks walk by a quiet Silk Street Mall, a usually popular tourist spot before the new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, March 11, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar MPs Reject bid to Allow Suu Kyi to Become President

Military representatives stand upon arrival of Parliament Chairman T Khun Myat during a regular session of the Union Parliament Wednesday, March. 11, 2020, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.
East Asia Pacific

Banned Thai Opposition Figure Faces New Criminal Charges

Thailand's opposition Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit speaks to his party supporters during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Bangkok, Jan. 21, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Japan Marks 9th Anniversary of 2011 Disaster with Muted Observances

A man offers a flower at a makeshift altar to mourn for the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami during a…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Australia Extends Virus Travel Ban to Italy

FILE PHOTO: Qantas aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Australia, November 6, 2018…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims