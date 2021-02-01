East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Public Figures Speak with VOA After Military Takes Control

By VOA Burmese Service
February 01, 2021 06:31 PM
A soldier looks out from the City Hall compound in Yangon on February 1, 2021, as Myanmar's military detained the country's de…
A soldier looks out from the City Hall compound in Yangon on Feb. 1, 2021, as Myanmar's military detained the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the country's president in a coup.

Hours after Myanmar's army declared a state of emergency Monday, there are still few details about what is going on and why.  

Widespread communication shutdowns, a curfew and the existing restrictions designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19 have restricted access to ordinary Burmese citizens.   

Early Monday, an address carried on military-owned television said there was "terrible fraud in the voter list during the democratic general election which runs contrary to ensuring a stable democracy." The statement said the alleged fraud in the November vote led to protests and other actions damaging to national security, and so officials are declaring a nationwide, year-long state of emergency, "In order to perform scrutiny of the voter lists and to take action." 

VOA Burmese spoke with some lawmakers and other citizens despite the challenges. The new military government was asked for comments in addition to its official statements. It has not responded, in part because of the communication shutdown. 

Zin Mar Aung  
NLD lawmaker, women's rights civil society and political activist 

"This is not a good sign for democracy. We want to move forward, and this is not good for national reconciliation and strengthening democracy. It's very frustrating. This is not a good sign for our country and democratic community around the world as our country is actively trying to engage with the world and rebuild the nation. So the situation requires close attention. We are also monitoring compromises of our leadership and world's leaders. We are now feeling as hostages." 

Bo Kyi 
Secretary, Assistance Association for Political Prisoners

"The public is shocked, this is bad news for a majority of the people, whereas good news and happy for a handful of people. Our country's fate is heading to the wrong direction.  It is outrageous that the military interprets the 2008 Constitution as they wish. Political instability is not significant among the people, only for the specific group. People's desire must be respected, not neglected like this.   

Aye Thaung 
President, Shwe Lin Pan Industrial Zone in Yangon

"We in the industrial community have concerns that payment for workers this week may have problems as the banks are closed now. Some factories use credit and ATM cards for payments and now that internet connections are slow or banned, they are short on hard currency after having problems with (electronic) payment system.  

There was panic buying in the early morning and that caused price hikes of rice and other commodities. So we worry for poor families." 

Thet Hnin Aung 
General Secretary of Myanmar Industries, Craft & Services Trade Unions Federation 

"We have seen some factories' owners are worried and asked their workers to return home following the army's announcement. But they didn't say exactly whether factories will be closed or not. They simply said that operations will be suspended following the announcement of the military coup. We have seen most factories are still up and running." 

Kaung Htet
Former VOA Burmese intern, reported the arrest of his mother, Daw Yee Yee Cho, planning and finance minister for the Tanintharyi Region in Myanmar's south. She was arrested with the entire regional cabinet.

"Prominent activists were also arrested. My mother was arrested at home in Myeik at 5:30 in the morning. There are police patrols and military security personnel deployed throughout Myeik." 
 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks before signing executive orders strengthening access to affordable healthcare at…
East Asia Pacific
Biden Vows 'Appropriate Action' After Myanmar Military Takeover
The reversal of democratic processes in the country 'will necessitate an immediate review of our sanction laws and authorities,' a statement said
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 02/01/2021 - 02:49 PM
Activists affiliated with Civil Society hold placards during a protest against Myanmar's military after seizing power.
East Asia Pacific
United Nations, Governments Around World Concerned About Myanmar Military Takeover
China, one of Myanmar's most important economic partners, says it is still gathering information about recent developments
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 02/01/2021 - 09:18 AM
Myanmar military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Feb. 1, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Military Seizes Power, Hobbling Emerging Democracy
 Generals could draw country closer to China and Russia, some analysts believe
Default Author Profile
By Zsombor Peter
Mon, 02/01/2021 - 09:26 AM
A vehicle with Myanmar and military flags and supporters of the Myanmar military and the military-backed Union Solidarity and…
East Asia Pacific
Timeline of Recent Events in Myanmar
Here are some key events that led up to the military coup
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 02/01/2021 - 07:39 AM
Default Author Profile
By
VOA Burmese Service

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Public Figures Speak with VOA After Military Takes Control

A soldier looks out from the City Hall compound in Yangon on February 1, 2021, as Myanmar's military detained the country's de…
East Asia Pacific

Biden Vows 'Appropriate Action' After Myanmar Military Takeover

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks before signing executive orders strengthening access to affordable healthcare at…
East Asia Pacific

A New Weapon? Chinese Ships Dredge in Waters Claimed by Taiwan 

This photo taken on October 21, 2020 shows a tourist (R) walking past a mural painted on a wall on Taiwan's Kinmen islands,…
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Military Seizes Power, Hobbling Emerging Democracy

Myanmar military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Feb. 1, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

United Nations, Governments Around World Concerned About Myanmar Military Takeover

Activists affiliated with Civil Society hold placards during a protest against Myanmar's military after seizing power.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims