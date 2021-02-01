East Asia Pacific

Myanmar: What You Need to Know

By VOA News
February 01, 2021 02:11 AM
Vehicles are driven past the Sule Pagoda Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. A military coup was taking place in Myanmar…
Vehicles are driven past the Sule Pagoda, Feb. 1, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar.

Myanmar’s military said Monday it was taking control of the country for one year after declaring a state of emergency. 

Why did this happen? 

The military claimed there was voting fraud in November elections in which de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won a large majority in parliament.  Myanmar’s election commission has rejected the fraud allegation. 

Why now? 

The military’s move came hours before the new parliament was due to sit for the first time. 

What happened to NLD leaders? 

A party spokesman said Aung San Suu Kyi was detained early Monday, along with other officials, including President Win Myint. 

How has the international community responded? 

Statements of condemnation for the military’s actions have come from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the U.S. State Department and White House, and from several other countries including Australia, India and Singapore. 

Related Stories

Buddhist monks hold placards as they participate in a rally protesting election results by supporters of the Myanmar military…
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Others Detained by Military
Military coup feared as phone services and internet access have been disrupted in some cities
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 01/31/2021 - 06:41 PM
Police checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound ahead of the new parliament opening in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Jan. 30, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar’s Military Promises to Abide by and Protect Constitution
Statement came after the international community expressed serious concerns about commander-in-chief’s remarks about the possibility of repealing it
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 01/30/2021 - 06:10 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Myanmar: What You Need to Know

Vehicles are driven past the Sule Pagoda Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. A military coup was taking place in Myanmar…
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Others Detained by Military

Buddhist monks hold placards as they participate in a rally protesting election results by supporters of the Myanmar military…
East Asia Pacific

Britain Allowing Hong Kongers to Seek Residency
FILE - Members of a family, who are emigrating to Scotland, wave good-bye to their friends who are seeing them off before their departure at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, Dec. 17, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Thousands Flee Hong Kong for UK, Fearing China Crackdown 

FILE PHOTO: A woman, wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, sorts luggage at Hong Kong…
East Asia Pacific

Activists Rally Behind French-Vietnamese Woman's Agent Orange Lawsuit

Tran To Nga, a 78-year-old former journalist, waves as she delivers a speech during a gathering in support of people exposed to…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims