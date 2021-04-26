East Asia Pacific

Myanmar's Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Makes New Court Appearance

By VOA News
April 26, 2021 10:29 AM
An anti-coup protester looks at the images of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, April 26, 2021.
An anti-coup protester looks at the images of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, April 26, 2021.

Myanmar’s deposed de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi made another court appearance Monday as the country’s regional neighbors increase pressure on the military junta to bring an end to the deadly chaos.

Lawyers for the 75-year-old Suu Kyi also appeared via video conference in a courtroom in the capital Naypyitaw for a procedural hearing.

Suu Kyi has been detained since the February 1 coup and is facing six criminal charges, the most serious of them a charge of breaking the country’s colonial-era secrets law that could put her in prison for 14 years if convicted.

Her lawyers say on Monday she again demanded a face-to-face meeting with her legal team, which has not occurred during her detention.

Two other leaders from the overthrown civilian government, President U Win Myint and Dr. Myo Aung, Naypitaw Council Chairman, also appeared before the court via video conference.  The next hearing for all three will be held on May 10.

The military cited widespread fraud in last November’s general election -- which Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won in a landslide -- as its reason for overthrowing Suu Kyi’s government.

The coup has sparked daily mass demonstrations across Myanmar demanding the return of Suu Kyi and her elected government to power.

The junta has responded with an increasingly violent and deadly crackdown against the protesters.  The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a nongovernmental monitoring organization, estimates that more than 700 people have been killed since the coup.

Leaders of the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc, of which Myanmar is a member, held an emergency summit Saturday in Jakarta with Senior General Min Aung Hliang, the junta’s leader. The group issued a rare statement demanding the junta end the violence, begin a dialogue with all relevant parties and allow entry of a special ASEAN envoy.

But it stopped short of a demand for the immediate release of all political prisoners.

 

Related Stories

Activists display posters and defaced portraits of Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing during a rally…
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Shadow Government Welcomes ASEAN Call to End Violence
Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing attends summit to discuss mounting violence
AFP logo
By AFP
Sun, 04/25/2021 - 03:51 AM
In this photo released by Indonesian Presidential Palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center, delivers his press…
East Asia Pacific
Pan-Southeast Asian Agreement Aims to Stop Spillover of Myanmar Violence 
Association of Southeast Asian Nations issues five-point consensus calling for ‘immediate cessation’ of violence in Myanmar and ‘utmost restraint’ by all parties 
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Sat, 04/24/2021 - 03:30 PM
In this image from video broadcast April 18, 2021, over the Myawaddy TV channel, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, chairman of…
East Asia Pacific
Amnesty International Calls on Indonesia to Prosecute or Extradite Myanmar’s Junta Leader
General Min Aung Hlaing is expected to attend ASEAN Summit in Jakarta
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 04/23/2021 - 05:51 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar's Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Makes New Court Appearance

An anti-coup protester looks at the images of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, April 26, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Lockdown Ends in Australian City of Perth

A passenger jet makes its final approach for landing into Sydney Airport, Monday, April 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
East Asia Pacific

Indonesian Brigadier General Killed in 2-week Papua Clash

Indonesia, Australia, Papua New Guinea map
COVID-19 Pandemic

Thailand Sets Daily Record of COVID-19 Deaths for Second Day

Outbreak of the COVID-19 in Bangkok
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Shadow Government Welcomes ASEAN Call to End Violence

Activists display posters and defaced portraits of Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing during a rally…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey