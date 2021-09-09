East Asia Pacific

Myanmar’s Junta, Opposition Headed for Faceoff Over UN Seat

By Zsombor Peter
September 09, 2021 11:38 PM
Protesters march holding slogans during a protest at Pazundaung township in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday July 14, 2021. (AP Photo)
Protesters march holding signs during a protest at Pazundaung township in Yangon, Myanmar, July 14, 2021.

BANGKOK - Myanmar’s military regime and the democratically elected government it toppled in February are likely headed for a showdown later this month at the United Nations General Assembly over which group may represent the country, with the fate of billions in foreign reserves potentially hanging in the balance.

The junta and the so-called National Unity Government — representing ousted lawmakers, ethnic minority groups and a grassroots civil disobedience movement in Myanmar — are backing different men to fill Myanmar’s top seat at the U.N. They are expected to submit competing credentials when the U.N. General Assembly convenes its next regular session in New York starting Sept. 14.

“So, I think there will be a clash for who will be the representative of the U.N.,” said Ye Myo Hein, the head of Myanmar’s Tagaung Institute think tank and a fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington.

Two’s a crowd

The NUG is backing Kyaw Moe Tun, who was serving as Myanmar’s U.N. ambassador before the Feb. 1 coup and officially still fills the post; he denounced the coup in an emotional speech at the U.N. on Feb. 26 and threw his support behind the ousted government. The junta soon disowned Kyaw Moe Tun and later told the U.N. it was replacing him with Aung Thurein, a 26-year veteran of the military.

The final decision, though, rests with the 193 countries of the General Assembly.

The process begins with the U.N.’s nine-member Credentials Committee, which convenes at the start of every regular General Assembly session to vet the application of each country’s proposed ambassador and passes its recommendations on to the full assembly. The General Assembly choses the committee members anew each year, though in practice China, Russia and the U.S. always serve.

While the U.S. and other Western countries have condemned the Myanmar coup, China and Russia have shown tacit support for the military.

Experts say the committee has four options. Besides recommending the proffered credentials of one candidate or the other, it could defer an explicit decision to back either application — which would leave Kyaw Moe Tun in the post by default but deny the NUG the U.N.’s stamp of approval — or recommend leaving Myanmar’s seat empty.

The General Assembly usually accepts the committee’s recommendations without a vote, but any member state can force one by raising a challenge.

With the NUG and junta digging in, “there is a chance that it will blow up into a major issue and that will end up in a vote by the General Assembly,” said Catherine Renshaw, a professor at Western Sydney University’s School of Law whose research focuses on democracy in Southeast Asia, and in particular Myanmar.

Take a seat

Analysts say a clear decision by the committee and assembly to accept the credentials turned in by either the junta or the NUG would go far in conferring international legitimacy on either side as Myanmar’s true government, at a time when both are competing for physical control of the country.

Rights groups claim the junta has killed more than 1,000 civilians and arrested thousands more in a bid to crush protests and a stubborn civil disobedience movement attempting to disrupt the day-to-day work of governing. Armed rebel groups backing the opposition are fighting the military for territory along the borders, while neighborhood militias have sprung up across the country to resist military control. The NUG is trying the pull the disparate elements together and claims to be running a shadow government while in hiding to evade arrests.

If either the junta or the NUG wins the U.N. ambassador’s seat outright, it stands a good chance of filling Myanmar’s seats on other U.N. bodies as well, said Christopher Sidoti, an international human rights lawyer in Australia who served on a U.N. fact-finding mission on Myanmar from 2017-19.

Faced with competing credentials from the junta and NUG earlier this year, the U.N.’s World Health Organization, International Labor Organization and Human Rights Council each chose to seat no one from Myanmar.

“In all three of those cases those three bodies decided to defer to the General Assembly’s credentialing process and decided not to exercise their own powers in making decisions themselves as to who represented Myanmar in those forums. So there is a clear, very strong influence … and the expectation would be that whoever represents Myanmar in the General Assembly would represent Myanmar in other U.N. bodies,” Sidoti said.

The U.N.’s decision is also likely to influence which competing government other states deal with one-on-one, the analysts added.

In the bank

Renshaw said a clear decision by the assembly on who represents Myanmar at the U.N. could also clear the winning side’s way to the billions of dollars in sovereign cash reserves Myanmar holds overseas.

Within days of the Feb. 1 coup, U.S. President Joe Biden issued an executive order freezing the $1 billion the Central Bank of Myanmar holds in foreign reserves at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to keep it out of the junta’s hands.

“But they … can’t do that forever, and if there was recognition of the NUG then the argument is that they could release those funds to the appropriate representative of the NUG. That also would be a very big deal,” said Renshaw.

In a January report the International Monetary Fund said Myanmar’s gross international reserves as of last September were $6.7 billion but did not mention where those reserves were.  Citing a U.S. banking expert, Radio Free Asia reported in March that the rest of the reserves were in Singapore.

Sidoti said U.N. acceptance of the NUG’s credentials for Kyaw Moe Tun could also pressure the military to negotiate with the group, which the junta has branded a terrorist organization and refuses to talk to.

“That’s what I see as the best means of reducing the level of violence — supporting the NUG, giving it the international recognition that it deserves, and telling the junta that there is no way forward without dealing with the representatives of the people in a peaceful way,” he said.

The NUG’s minister of international cooperation, Sasa, who goes by one name told VOA it had already turned in a formal request asking the U.N. to reaffirm Kyaw Moe Tun’s credentials as Myanmar’s ambassador to the U.N. and was vigorously lobbying member states to back his claim to the seat.

Win, lose or tie

A spokesperson for the junta could not be reached for comment.

Ye Myo Hein, however, at the Wilson Center, said an adviser to the regime, Yin Yin Nwe, last month warned via Facebook that if the government the military has set up is not recognized at the U.N., its offices in the country would be shuttered. He said he had also heard from military sources that the junta was privately repeating the threat to foreign officials.

အသိပေးခြင်း အတွက်သာ။ . ဒီနေ့ ရှမ်း စော်ဘွားမျိုး တစ်ယောက်နဲ့ တိုင်းရင်းသားခေါင်းဆောင်တစ်ဦး မေးလို့...

Posted by Yin Yin Nwe on Saturday, August 21, 2021

Even so, the analysts agreed that a win for the junta’s candidate at this point seemed the least likely outcome. When Belarus, a close Russia ally, challenged a motion at the assembly in June to condemn the coup in Myanmar and forced a vote, the motion passed easily.

Renshaw said a decision to leave Myanmar’s seat empty would be a rare move, but not without precedent, and send a mixed message that the military’s power grab had not succeeded but still might. She said the odds were that the U.N. would try to defuse the credentials dispute and defer the matter, leaving Kyaw Moe Tun in place.

Sidoti added the Afghanistan factor. He said the Taliban’s forced takeover of the country just last month was sure to overshadow Myanmar at the General Assembly and that how member states resolve any competing Afghan credentials may spill over to their choices elsewhere.

“It may be that there are much bigger issues at play than a straightforward rational decision on who should represent Myanmar,” Sidoti said. 

 

 

Related Stories

Students protest against the February military takeover by the State Administration Council as they march at Kyauktada township…
East Asia Pacific
Meth ‘Super Labs’ Said to Thrive in Myanmar Coup Chaos, Spilling Drugs Across Mekong
Myanmar has what is believed to be the world’s largest meth trade
Default Author Profile
By Vijitra Duangdee
Thu, 09/09/2021 - 05:53 AM
FILE - Military personnel participates in a parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar's Shadow Government Announces 'Defensive War'
After the NUG’s acting president, Duwa Lashi La, called for a nationwide uprising, there have reports that the government has increased its military presence in Yangon
Tommy Walker
By Tommy Walker
Wed, 09/08/2021 - 11:29 AM
FILE PHOTO: Soldiers stand next to military vehicles as people gather to protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar,…
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Resistance Movement Calls for Nationwide Uprising
The group's acting president Duwa Lashi La called for revolt 'in every village, town and city in the entire country at the same time' and declared what he called a "state of emergency
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 09/07/2021 - 08:07 AM
The logo of the United Nations is seen on the outside of their headquarters in New York, September 15, 2013. A report by U.N. chemical weapons experts will likely confirm that poison gas was used in an August 21 attack on Damascus suburbs that killed
East Asia Pacific
UN to Discuss Myanmar Representation at General Assembly
The Credentials Committee must decide whether the ousted government or the junta that seized power will take the UN seat
Tommy Walker
By Tommy Walker
Mon, 09/06/2021 - 06:33 PM
Default Author Profile
By
Zsombor Peter
East Asia Pacific

What to Expect as China Sends Another Survey Ship Into a Disputed Asian Sea  

This handout video grab taken on April 27, 2021 and received from the Philippine Coastguard on May 5, 2021 shows the Philippine…
East Asia Pacific

North Korea Suspended by International Olympic Committee for 2022, Will Miss Beijing Winter Olympics

FILE - Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), speaks in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 25, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Meth ‘Super Labs’ Said to Thrive in Myanmar Coup Chaos, Spilling Drugs Across Mekong

Students protest against the February military takeover by the State Administration Council as they march at Kyauktada township…
East Asia Pacific

Malaysia High Court Rules Women Can Pass on Citizenship to Foreign-Born Children

A child wearing face mask waits for COVID-19 test outside a government apartment in Kampung Baru, a traditional Malay village…
East Asia Pacific

North Korea Shows Off Horses, Dogs but No Missiles at Anniversary Parade

Paramilitary parade held to mark the founding anniversary of the republic at Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey