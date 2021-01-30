Myanmar’s Military Promises to Abide by and Protect Constitution

Myanmar’s military said Saturday it will abide by and protect the country’s constitution.

The statement came after United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Western embassies in Myanmar expressed alarm Friday over possible a possible army coup.

The army’s powerful commander-in-chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, said early this week that repealing the 2008 constitution could be "necessary" under certain circumstances.

The military, locally known as the Tatmadaw, said that Hlaing’s remarks had been misunderstood.

"Other organizations and media misinterpreted the commander-in-chief's speech and framed it from their point of view," the statement said, adding that "Tatmadaw is abiding by the current constitution ... and will perform within the law by defending it."

The army had for weeks alleged that November's general election, won in a landslide by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling National League for Democracy, was marred by irregularities.

Myanmar was ruled by military juntas from1962 until 2011. The military is still the most powerful segment of the government.