East Asia Pacific

N Korea Calls Recent S Korean Military Drills 'Reckless Move,' KCNA Reports

By Reuters
May 07, 2020 07:28 PM
(FILES) This file photo taken on April 23, 2020 shows South Korean soldiers patrolling along a barbed wire fence Demilitarized…
FILE - South Korean soldiers patrol along a barbed wire fence in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea, on the South Korean island of Ganghwa, April 23, 2020.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - North Korea lashed out at South Korea over recent military drills, while leader Kim Jong Un sent a personal message to China's Xi Jinping to congratulate him on that country's success in controlling the coronavirus, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

A North Korean military representative said on Friday that recent South Korean military drills were a grave provocation that demanded a reaction, according to KCNA.

"Such reckless move of the military warmongers of the south side is the height of the military confrontation which would leave tongue-tied even their master," said KCNA.

"Everything is now going back to the starting point before the north-south summit meeting in 2018."

In a separate dispatch, KCNA said leader Kim sent a verbal message to the Chinese president over China's success in dealing with the coronavirus, the state media said.

"Saying that he was pleased over the successes made in China as over his own, Kim Jong Un wished Xi Jinping good health, expressing conviction that the Chinese party and people would cement the successes made so far and steadily expand them and thus win a final victory under the wise guidance of Xi Jinping," said the state report.

The KCNA said the relations between Pyongyang and Beijing were "firmly consolidated."  
 

