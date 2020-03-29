East Asia Pacific

N. Korea Says it Conducted Successful Test of Multiple Rocket Launchers

By Reuters
March 29, 2020 07:00 PM
A man watches a TV screen showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, March 29, 2020.
A man watches a TV screen showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, March 29, 2020.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - North Korea's latest test of super-large multiple rocket launchers a day earlier was a success, state media said Monday.

North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast Sunday, the latest in a flurry of launches that South Korea decried as "inappropriate" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The North's official KCNA news agency said the launch was aimed at examining the strategic and technical features of the "super-large multiple rocket launchers," which has been tested multiple times since last August overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, ahead of deployment.

KCNA did not mention Kim's attendance at the latest test, led by ruling party vice chairman Ri Pyong Chol and conducted at the Academy of National Defense Science.

"The operational deployment of the weapon system of super-large multiple rocket launchers is a crucial work of very great significance in realizing the party's new strategic intention for national defense," Ri was quoted as saying during the test, without elaborating.

"The test-fire was conducted successfully," KCNA added.

It marked the fourth round of tests this month since North Korea staged military drills and resumed missile launches following a three-month break.

The move indicated the progress of Pyongyang's weapons development while denuclearization negotiations with the United States remain in limbo.

 

Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

N. Korea Says it Conducted Successful Test of Multiple Rocket Launchers

A man watches a TV screen showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, March 29, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Thailand Faces Record Drought 

A family prays near the ruins of a headless Buddha statue, which has resurfaced in a dried-up dam due to drought, in Lopburi,…
East Asia Pacific

Manila: 8 Dead in Medevac Plane Explosion 

Rescuers stand next to the wreckage of a Westwind aircraft after it caught on fire during takeoff at Manila international…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Experts Doubt Low Coronavirus Counts of Some Southeast Asian Countries

Members of Yangon City and Development Committee spray disinfectant along a sidewalk in hopes of curbing the spread of the new coronavirus, March 29, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Tolls Increase Across the Globe 

Spanish Royal guard soldiers disinfect a hospital to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims