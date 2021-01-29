East Asia Pacific

Neo-Nazis Cause Outrage in Australia

By Phil Mercer
January 29, 2021 11:35 PM
Map of Australia, featuring Sydney, Western Australia, and Tasmania
Australia

SYDNEY - Campaigners are calling for a white supremacist group that allegedly burned a cross in the Australian state of Victoria to be prescribed as a terrorist organization. Campers have described seeing a group of 30 masked men displaying swastikas and chanting racist slogans.

Images online show a group of bare-chested men wearing balaclavas standing next to a burning cross. The pictures are believed to have been taken during the Australia Day public holiday earlier this month.

The men are thought to belong to the National Socialist Network, a small white supremacist neo-Nazi organization with members in most major Australian cities.

They were allegedly performing Nazi salutes and shouting offensive slogans in the Grampians National Park, 250 kilometers northwest of Melbourne.

“They were chanting ‘Ku Klux Klan’ over and over,” said local resident Luke Baker. “So, that went for quite a while and then it was repeated and then ‘White power’ and then there was sort of these Heil Hitlers.”

Experts say that such provocative behavior could be an attempt to generate media attention to attract new members and spread messages of bigotry.

Victorian state Premier Daniel Andrews has warned that “evil” and “wicked” anti-Semitism was on the rise in Australia and overseas.

“The right-wing space in Australia’s been heavily influenced by Trumpism, by conspiracy theory,” said Lise Waldek of Macquarie University, who’s researched ways to counter violent extremism. “Their aim is anti-democracy. They are against participation of all in our democracy, and so while they appropriate conservative politics they are actually against conservative politicians, conservative narratives and we should take that threat very seriously.”

Police investigating complaints about the activities of alleged neo-Nazis in the state of Victoria have said no laws were broken. In a statement, Victoria police said it was “equipped and well-prepared” to intervene where needed.

In September, the Australian Security Intelligence Organization, the domestic spy agency, said far-right violent extremist groups made up 40% of its counterterrorism workload, up from 10% a few years ago.

Legislation that allows authorities to outlaw far-right groups considered to be terrorist organizations has never been used in Australia.

Related Stories

Firemen put out bushfire flames in Red Gully, Western Australia
East Asia Pacific
Climate Change Could Cost Australia Billions, Report Says
Australia warned against inaction on climate change
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Thu, 01/28/2021 - 05:57 AM
In this photo provided by the Australian Government Royal Commission, the volumes of the Final Report of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse sit on a table at Government House, in Canberra, Dec. 15, 2017.
Middle East
Israel Extradites Former School Principal to Australia to Face Sex Crime Charges
Malika Leifer wanted on 74 charges of child sex abuse; fought extradition since 2014
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/25/2021 - 09:39 AM
FILE - An Aboriginal dance troupe performs at Australia Day celebrations in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 26, 2020. Rap music has been employed as part of a new awareness campaign to educate Australia's indigenous population about the coronavirus.
East Asia Pacific
Australia Contemplates Controversy Surrounding Its National Day
Australia divided as national day approaches with Indigenous groups demanding controversial date be changed
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sat, 01/23/2021 - 04:38 AM
Beachgoers enjoy a summer day at Coogee Beach in Sydney
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia Demands Foreign Travelers Take COVID-19 Test
Australia demands they take it within 72 hours of departure
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 03:55 AM
Default Author Profile
By
Phil Mercer

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Neo-Nazis Cause Outrage in Australia

Map of Australia, featuring Sydney, Western Australia, and Tasmania
East Asia Pacific

People on Frontline Taiwanese Island Unafraid as China Tensions Escalate

FILE - A tourist points China's Xiamen from a former military fort, ahead of the 60th anniversary of Second Taiwan Straits Crisis against China, on Lieyu island, Kinmen county, Taiwan, Aug. 20, 2018.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Thai Economy Struggles Amid COVID Second Wave

East Asia Pacific

Rights Groups Denounce China For Blocking Democracy Activist’s Trip to US

Guo Feixiong (courtesy photo)
VOA News on China

China Will No Longer Recognize Hong Kongers’ British National Overseas Passport

A British National Overseas passports (BNO) and a Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims