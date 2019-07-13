East Asia Pacific

New Zealand Collects Guns after Mosque Massacre

By Phil Mercer
July 13, 2019 08:20 AM
In this image made from video, people bring their guns to exchange for money in Christchurch, New Zealand Saturday, July 13, 2019. Dozens of Christchurch gun owners on Saturday handed over their weapons in exchange for money, in the first of more…
In this image made from video, people bring their guns to exchange for money in Christchurch, New Zealand Saturday, July 13, 2019.

SYDNEY - New Zealand has held its first public fire-arms collection event in Christchurch Saturday as part of the government's response to the city's mosque shootings in March.  Ownership of the types of high-powered weapons used in the attacks that killed 51 people has been restricted.

There were long lines at a racecourse in Christchurch as gun-owners waited to hand in weapons that are now illegal.  It is the first of more than 250 buy-back events that will be held across New Zealand.  The police expect that tens of thousands of guns will be surrendered, although the exact number is unknown.

Semi-automatic weapons were outlawed following attacks on two mosques in Christchurch that left 51 people dead.  The government said the law would remove the most dangerous guns from the community.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media during a Post Cabinet media press conference at Parliament in Wellington on March 18, 2019.
New Zealand Announces Assault Weapons Ban in Wake of Christchurch Mass Shootings

Nearly one week after 50 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch, New Zealand were gunned down, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern imposed an immediate ban on all military-style semi-automatic and automatic assault rifles.

The ban, which Prime Minister Ardern announced Thursday in Wellington, includes high-capacity magazines, which can hold multiple rounds of ammunition, and accessories that can convert ordinary rifles into fast-acting assault rifles.

Chris Cahill, from the New Zealand Police Association, which represents officers, believes the buy-back scheme will go smoothly. 

“We know the vast majority of firearms owners are law-abiding citizens," said Cahill. "While disappointed they have to lose these sorts of firearms they understand why and they want to abide by the law.”

More than $130 million has been set aside to compensate owners of semi-automatic weapons.  The amount each individual will receive will depend on the value and condition of their guns.

But some owners are complaining that the compensation is inadequate.  There are concerns, too, that farming communities, which rely on firearms for hunting and pest control, will suffer because of the ban on military-style semi-automatic weapons.

A woman reacts at a make shift memorial outside the Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 23, 2019.
Judicial Probe Opens Into Christchurch Mosque Shootings

A judicial inquiry into whether New Zealand's police and intelligence services could have prevented the Christchurch mosque attacks in which 51 worshippers died began taking evidence on Monday.

The royal commission -- the most powerful judicial probe available under New Zealand law -- will examine events leading up to the March 15 attack in which a lone gunman opened fire on two mosques in a mass shooting that shocked the world.

"This is a critical part of our ongoing response to the attack -- the commission's findings will help to ensure such an attack never happens here again," Prime

Nicole McKee is a spokesperson for New Zealand’s Council of Licensed Firearms Owners.

“We are a rural and farming community here at the bottom of the world and we use firearms as a tool and there is quite a few of us that hunt as well to put food on the table," said McKee.

New Zealand authorities hope the scheme will be as successful as one in Australia that was implemented after the Port Arthur massacre in 1996 on the island of Tasmania, where a lone gunman murdered 35 people. It prompted more than 700,000 weapons to be surrendered.

The Australian man accused of the Christchurch shootings has denied 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and a terrorism charge.  He is expected to go on trial next year.

The gun collection event in Christchurch will continue Sunday.

 

Related Stories

FILE - Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, center, walks to pay respects to the victims of the mosque shooting, in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 18, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Turkish Citizen Dies, Raises Christchurch Mosque Toll to 51
A Turkish citizen who was wounded during deadly attacks at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on March 15 has died, Turkey’s foreign minister said Thursday, raising the death toll from the shooting to 51. “We have unfortunately lost our citizen ... who was critically wounded in the heinous attack in Christchurch, New Zealand,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter. The man’s brother told Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news…
Brenton Tarrant, charged for murder in relation to the mosque attacks, is lead into the dock for his appearance in the Christchurch District Court, New Zealand, March 16, 2019. (Suspect's face blurred at source)
East Asia Pacific
Judge Orders Psychiatric Test for Christchurch Shooting Suspect
The man accused of shooting dead 50 Muslim worshippers in a Christchurch mosque sat impassively Friday as a New Zealand judge ordered him to undergo tests to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial for murder.Survivors and relatives of those killed in the March 15 attacks packed into a Christchurch courtroom as alleged gunman Brenton Tarrant appeared via audio-visual link from a maximum-security prison in Auckland.The 28-year-old Australian faces 50 murder and 39…
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
April 04, 2019
00:01:44
East Asia Pacific
Women in Christchurch Continue Wearing Headscarves in Support of Muslim Community
Default Author Profile
Written By
Phil Mercer