East Asia Pacific

New Zealand Minister Fired for Improper Affair with Staffer

By Associated Press
July 22, 2020 10:15 AM
Iain Lees-Galloway addresses a press conference at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 6, 2020.
Iain Lees-Galloway addresses a press conference at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 6, 2020.

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday she has fired her immigration minister for having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

Ardern said Iain Lees-Galloway had a consensual affair for about a year with a woman who had worked as a staff member in his office and also at one of the agencies he oversaw.

Ardern, who leads the liberal Labour Party, said she was wary about passing moral judgment but the minister had opened himself up to accusations of improperly using the power of his role, especially since he had oversight of workplace relations and safety.

Lees-Galloway, 41, said he accepted Ardern's decision and apologized. He said he wouldn't seek reelection at the upcoming general election, which is being held in September.

"I have acted completely inappropriately in my position and can not continue as a minister," Lees-Galloway said in a statement.

The development was the latest in a series of scandals from both sides of the aisle in the New Zealand parliament which have amounted to a reckoning of sorts.

Just a day earlier, opposition lawmaker Andrew Falloon abruptly resigned after allegedly sending sexually explicit images to several women, including a university student.

Falloon hasn't commented on the allegations, other than to say he apologized for making unspecified mistakes, and had been getting mental health counselling.

In both cases, the allegations were first sent to the leaders of the opposing political parties, suggesting there may have been an element of politics at play. But the developments also suggested that behavior which may have previously been accepted or kept quiet in the New Zealand parliament would no longer be tolerated.

Ardern said she learned about the allegations on Tuesday afternoon and questioned Lees-Galloway about them in the evening. She said he'd shown a significant lack of judgment over the course of a year.

"His actions have ultimately led me to lose confidence in him as a minister," Ardern said.  
Ardern said that as she understood it, the relationship had ended several months ago.

She said the parliament had long had a culture and an environment that needed improving. But she stopped short of saying the blame lay with male lawmakers.

"We all have a role to make sure that we maintain standards in this environment," Ardern said. "I'm not going to start casting judgments on specific genders here."

Opposition Leader Judith Collins said she wrote to Ardern on Wednesday saying the culture of parliament needed to change and the two of them should work out how to achieve that.

"Parliament and these precincts are not always a safe working place. And it's not OK," Collins said. "And I believe she and I have an opportunity to fix it."

Related Stories

A couple walk along New Brighton Beach at sunset in Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. New Zealanders enjoyed…
East Asia Pacific
New Zealand Health Minister Quits After COVID-19 Mistakes
He ignored lockdown measures, took family to beach
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Fri, 07/03/2020 - 04:05
FILE - In this March 26, 2020, file image made from video, Brenton Harrison Tarrant appears in a screen via video link in…
East Asia Pacific
Confessed Gunman in New Zealand Mosque Shootings to Represent Himself in Sentencing Hearing
Australian Brenton Tarrant, who has pleaded guilty to killing 51 Muslim worshippers in two mosques in 2019, will face sentencing hearing next month
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 07/13/2020 - 02:26
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

New Zealand Minister Fired for Improper Affair with Staffer

Iain Lees-Galloway addresses a press conference at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 6, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

US Orders China to Shut Down Texas Consulate Office

A firetruck is positioned outside the Chinese Consulate Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Houston. Authorities responded to reports…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Why Asian Countries Are Beating COVID-19 While US Struggles 

A couple wearing protective face masks speaks to each other at Kuala Lumpur Tower, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australian State Mandates Masks to Fight COVID-19  Outbreak  

A person in a protective face mask walks along the Princes Bridge amidst a lockdown in response to an outbreak of the…
East Asia Pacific

South Korea Faces Criticism for Crackdown on Leaflet Launchers

South Korean army soldiers ride a K-9 self-propelled howitzer during the annual exercise in Paju, South Korea, near the border…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims