East Asia Pacific

New Zealand Remembers Catastrophic February 2011 Earthquake

By Phil Mercer
February 22, 2021 05:52 AM
People walk through debris in the aftermath of a 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand, on February 22, 2011.
People walk through debris in the aftermath of a 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand, on February 22, 2011.

SYDNEY - Ten years ago, on February 22, 2011, a powerful earthquake left the New Zealand city of Christchurch in ruins. It killed 185 people and injured and traumatized thousands of others. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern led tributes at a 10th anniversary service at the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial in Christchurch. 

The disaster in Christchurch sent ripples of grief around the world. Many of those who died were New Zealanders, but 87 were from overseas and came from many countries, including Japan, China, Thailand and the Philippines.   

The names of all 185 victims, including a 5-week-old baby girl, are inscribed at a memorial and were read at Monday’s anniversary service. 

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined a large crowd at the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial in Christchurch.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Wellington
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Wellington, Feb. 18, 2021.

“Today we remember the many people who died in the earthquake who were foreign nationals. The families of these may not have been able to be here today due to travel restrictions, but our flags fly at half-mast for them today, too,” Ardern said.

The earthquake in February 2011 struck at lunchtime in the late summer.   

Two-thirds of the victims died in the Canterbury Television building. It was poorly built and no match for such a powerful tremor. 

More than half of the buildings in Christchurch were damaged.   

New Zealand sits on the unpredictable seismic Ring of Fire that stretches around the Pacific Ocean. The disaster in Christchurch was made worse by a big earthquake a few months earlier that had weakened many buildings.   

Ten years later , the devastated community is slowly being rebuilt and reborn, becoming, Prime Minister Ardern said, one of New Zealand’s “best and brightest cities.” 

Phil Mercer
By
Phil Mercer

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

New Zealand Remembers Catastrophic February 2011 Earthquake

People walk through debris in the aftermath of a 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand, on February 22, 2011.
VOA News on China

Why Countries as Far Away as France and UK Send Ships to the South China Sea

A French navy worker looks at screens in the navigation and operations center in the new French nuclear-powered submarine …
East Asia Pacific

Anti-Coup Demonstrations Resume in Myanmar Monday Despite Open Threat from Junta

Demonstrators protest against military coup in Yangon
VOA News on China

China Calls for Reset in Sino-US Relations with Biden Admin

FILE PHOTO: China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi waves as he leaves a news conference in Tokyo, Japan,…
East Asia Pacific

India, China Complete Troop Pullout From Lake Area 

This undated handout photograph released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows People Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims

Special Report