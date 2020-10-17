East Asia Pacific

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern Wins 2nd Term by Landslide

By VOA News
October 17, 2020 09:01 AM
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the Labour Election Day party after the it won New Zealand's general election, in Auckland, New Zealand, Oct. 16, 2020.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the Labour Election Day party after the it won New Zealand's general election, in Auckland, New Zealand, Oct. 16, 2020.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's party Saturday won the country’s general election in a landslide, achieving an absolute majority and securing her a second term.
 
With two-thirds of the vote counted, her center-left Labour Party had already won more than 49% of the vote and was expected to secure roughly 64 seats in the country’s 120-member parliament.
 
The figure was high enough for opposition leader Judith Collins to concede and telephone Ardern to congratulate her.
 
"Congratulations on your result because it is, I believe, an outstanding result for the Labour Party. It has been a tough campaign," Collins said in the city of Auckland.
 
Her conservative National Party would take about 35 seats in what seems to be its poorest election showing in nearly 20 years.
 
No political leader has secured an absolute majority since New Zealand adopted a proportional voting system in 1996, leading to several coalition governments.
 
Ardern's result is better than expected and it is likely to give Labour its strongest victory since 1946.
 
She was highly praised for her leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, which caused only 25 deaths in the country of 5 million.
   
She showed empathy and decisive action on gun control after a white supremacist gunman killed 51 Muslims in an attack on mosques last year.
 
Ardern also displayed strong leadership in handling the aftermath of a volcanic eruption at White Island, also known as Whakaari, that killed 21 and left dozens injured in December.
 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern Wins 2nd Term by Landslide

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the Labour Election Day party after the it won New Zealand's general election, in Auckland, New Zealand, Oct. 16, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Killer Tropical Storms in Vietnam Seen as Eerily Routine

FILE - A woman in a poncho rides a bicycle during heavy rainfall in Hanoi, Oct. 14, 2020, as tropical storm Nangka made landfall in north-central Vietnam.
VOA News on China

Taiwan Should Prepare Against Possible Chinese Invasion, White House Official Says

Taiwan’s military police perform during the National Day in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei on October 10, 2020. …
East Asia Pacific

Police Crack Down on Protesters as Thai PM Refuses to Resign

Pro democracy demonstrators face water canons as police try to clear the protest venue in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 16,…
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong's Pink Dolphins Enjoy Comeback as Pandemic Slows Marine Traffic

(FILES) This file picture taken on March 17, 2012 shows a Chinese white dolphin, also known locally as 'pink dolphin', swimming…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims