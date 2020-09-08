East Asia Pacific

Nightmare Ends for Hundreds of Rohingya Refugees Stranded at Sea

By Lisa Schlein
September 08, 2020 02:17 PM
Rohingya refugees are seen resting in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, Sept. 7, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto/Rahmad/via Reuters.
Rohingya refugees are seen resting in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, Sept. 7, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto/Rahmad/via Reuters.

GENEVA - UN agencies are providing medical aid and other assistance to a group of nearly 300 Rohingya refugees who have been allowed to disembark in Indonesia after being stranded at sea for more than seven months.  

Reports say approximately 330 Rohingya refugees embarked on their journey in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh early this year.  Their odyssey finally ended early Monday after surviving a sea journey that lasted more than seven months.  

Most of the refugees are women and children. After landing in northern Aceh, Indonesia they told aid workers that more than 30 of the passengers had died en route.  The UN refugee agency reports the refugees recounted the desperate conditions aboard their sea vessel and their anguish at not knowing when or if they would ever be rescued.  

A Myanmar security officer walks past burned Rohingya houses in Ka Nyin Tan village of suburb Maungdaw, northern Rakhine state of western Myanmar, Sept. 6, 2017.
In Video Testimony, Ex-Myanmar Soldiers Confess to Atrocities Against Rohingya Muslims
Recorded accounts, the first ever offered by Myanmar soldiers, match descriptions provided by dozens of witnesses to UN human rights investigators

UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch tells VOA the refugees are describing a traumatic ordeal. 

“It is really, really troubling that seven months, desperate refugees have been adrift in the sea without finding a safe port or safe land to disembark," said Baloch. "Refugees have told UNHCR staff that they departed Bangladesh in early February this year and tried to land repeatedly in different countries without success.”   

He says UNHCR has not been able to verify details of the refugees’ accounts as yet and is continuing to seek further information. 

“UNHCR has access to the refugee arrivals and is interviewing them with assistance of interpreters as required" said Baloch. "At this stage, our main priority is the safety and health of the people, which consist of many vulnerable women and children.”  

UNHCR and International Organization for Migration aid workers are supporting local authorities in Aceh to assess the needs of the refugees.  They are testing all arrivals for COVID-19 as required by Indonesian authorities.

The agencies say they also are providing first aid, medical and trauma care, as well as shelter, water and other essential needs.

Related Stories

A Myanmar security officer walks past burned Rohingya houses in Ka Nyin Tan village of suburb Maungdaw, northern Rakhine state of western Myanmar, Sept. 6, 2017.
East Asia Pacific
In Video Testimony, Ex-Myanmar Soldiers Confess to Atrocities Against Rohingya Muslims
Recorded accounts, the first ever offered by Myanmar soldiers, match descriptions provided by dozens of witnesses to UN human rights investigators
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/08/2020 - 11:09 AM
A Myanmar security officer walks past burned Rohingya houses in Ka Nyin Tan village of suburb Maungdaw, northern Rakhine state of western Myanmar, Sept. 6, 2017.
East Asia Pacific
In Video Testimony, Ex-Myanmar Soldiers Confess to Atrocities Against Rohingya Muslims
Recorded accounts, the first ever offered by Myanmar soldiers, match descriptions provided by dozens of witnesses to UN human rights investigators
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/08/2020 - 11:09 AM
Rohingya Activists Mark 3 Years Since Mass Exodus From Myanmar
00:03:03
South & Central Asia
Rohingya Activists Mark 3 Years Since Mass Exodus From Myanmar
Human rights groups are calling on the United States to take the lead and to designate the ethnic cleansing campaign by the Myanmar government against Rohingya as genocide
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Sat, 08/29/2020 - 01:16 AM
FILE - Rohingya refugees attend a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the exodus at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, August 25, 2019.
South & Central Asia
As Other Doors Close, Some Rohingya Cling to Hope of Resettlement
On the third anniversary of a mass exodus of Rohingya to Bangladesh, prospects look bleak for about 1 million members of the Muslim minority from Myanmar living in bamboo and plastic shelters in refugee camps
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 08/23/2020 - 10:48 AM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Nightmare Ends for Hundreds of Rohingya Refugees Stranded at Sea

Rohingya refugees are seen resting in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, Sept. 7, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto/Rahmad/via Reuters.
East Asia Pacific

China Launches Data Security Initiative

FILE - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a press conference at the Institute for International Relations in Paris, France, Aug. 30, 2020. China on Sept. 8, 2020, unveiled its own initiative to address global data security issues.
East Asia Pacific

In Video Testimony, Ex-Myanmar Soldiers Confess to Atrocities Against Rohingya Muslims

A Myanmar security officer walks past burned Rohingya houses in Ka Nyin Tan village of suburb Maungdaw, northern Rakhine state of western Myanmar, Sept. 6, 2017.
East Asia Pacific

Vietnam Employers Fund Child Care at Nike Factory, Boost Productivity

FILE - Children get picked up to go home after school in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
East Asia Pacific

Don't Ignore North Korea Human Rights, UN Says

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the typhoon-damaged area in South Hwanghae Province, North Korea.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims