East Asia Pacific

No Mask, No Mistake for North Korea's Kim

By AFP
March 13, 2020 08:23 AM
TOPSHOT - This picture taken on March 12, 2020 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on…
This picture taken on March 12, 2020 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) attending a drill by the military's artillery squads.

SEOUL - As he watches his troops firing rockets and artillery shells, one of the many things that marks North Korean leader Kim Jong Un out from the officers alongside him is his coronavirus mask: it isn't there.

Kim has overseen multiple military drills in recent weeks as Pyongyang mounts an all-out drive to prevent an outbreak of the disease that has swept around the world from neighboring China.

Thousands have been quarantined and hundreds of foreigners, including diplomats, confined to their residences.

State media constantly exhort citizens to obey health directives and publish images showing universal facemask use -- except by the supreme leader.

The Rodong Sinmun newspaper, mouthpiece of the ruling party, and official news agency KCNA have shown Kim supervising firing exercises from a trench, tent or shelter four times in the last two weeks.

Every time he has had his face uncovered under a black fur hat, while all the officers next to him have worn black masks.

The North carefully controls and calibrates imagery of Kim, and analysts said his uncovered features send an intended message.

"He may want to show people that he is not afraid of the virus, that he is above infection," said Rachel Minyoung Lee, senior analyst with specialist site NK News.

"It is consistent with the crux of North Korea's leadership propaganda: that the Kim leadership is exceptional in every way."

There would be no sense he was contradicting the official virus guidance, she added: "North Koreans know that he is in an altogether different league."

Koh Yu-hwan, a professor of North Korean studies at Dongguk University, said an image of Kim wearing a mask could risk "undermining his charisma...  as if he is some sort of a coward, afraid of catching the virus for his own sake.

"They aimed to project an image of Kim impervious to the coronavirus as the leader of the Paektu bloodline."

The "Paektu bloodline" is a term for the Kim family who have ruled the North for three generations.

It references the sacred mountain seen as the spiritual birthplace of the Korean people, where the North's founder Kim Il Sung is said to have fought Japanese occupiers during World War II.

Kim was twice last year pictured riding a white horse up Mount Paektu in what was seen as a symbolic appropriation of his grandfather's leadership image.

The North often plays up physical and other similarities between the two men, and the fur hat Kim has been wearing in recent photos recalls old images of Kim Il Sung, including one reproduced on a stamp in 2013.

"It looks like he is going for his grandpa's fashion again," said Lee.

Related Stories

This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 4, 2020 shows workers…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Diplomat: Coronavirus Scare Hampers Kim's Promise of Economic Prosperity
Britain's former ambassador to North Korea said fear of COVID-19 is undercutting Kim Jong Un's legitimacy, potentially threatening his power, because closing the border with China has limited economic activity and dimmed promises of prosperity
Default Author Profile
By Ji Da-gyum
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 01:30
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un uses binoculars while attending a drill by a unit of the Korean People's Army (KPA), North…
East Asia Pacific
KCNA: Kim Guides Military Drills, Warns 'Serious Consequences' if Virus Breaks Out
North Korea has not confirmed any cases of the virus, but state media said a month-long quarantine period had been imposed for people showing symptoms
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 02/28/2020 - 19:49
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in over the military demarcation line at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone, April 27, 2018.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Experts Left to Decipher Kim Jong Un's Latest Letter to South Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent his best wishes and expressed concerns over the South Korean president's health, after launching two short-range ballistic missiles just days earlier
Default Author Profile
By Kelly Kasulis
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 04:34
AFP logo
Written By
AFP

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

No Mask, No Mistake for North Korea's Kim

TOPSHOT - This picture taken on March 12, 2020 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on…
Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 Fears Prompt Cancellation of Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix

Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - March 13, 2020 Formula One…
East Asia Pacific

Experts: N. Korea’s Recent Launches Tested Missiles to Target S. Korea

People watch a TV showing file images of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Philippine President Imposes Travel Limits, Quarantines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte undergoes testing for COVID-19 at the Malacanang Palace, Manila, Philippine officials say Duterte is being tested for the new virus after meeting with Cabinet officials who were exposed to infected people.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Philippine President to be Tested for Coronavirus, Palace Cleaned

A newly developed SARS CoV-2 detection kit by University of the Philippines scientists is shown during a press conference in…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims