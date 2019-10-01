East Asia Pacific

North Korea Agrees to Resume Working-Level Talks on Saturday

By William Gallo
October 1, 2019 07:00 AM
FILE - North Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son Hui attends the welcome ceremony of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, March 1, 2019.
FILE - North Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son Hui attends the welcome ceremony of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, March 1, 2019.

SEOUL - North Korea has agreed to resume working-level nuclear talks with the United States this Saturday, according to a senior North Korean diplomat quoted in state media.

Choe Son Hui, North Korea’s vice foreign minister, says Pyongyang and Washington have agreed to hold talks on October 5 and will have “preliminary contact” the day before. It is not clear where the meetings will take place.

“The delegates of the DPRK side are ready to enter into the DPRK-U.S. working-level negotiations,” said Choe, referring to the abbreviation of North Korea’s official name. “It is my expectation that the working-level negotiations would accelerate the positive development of the DPRK-U.S. relations.”

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they meet at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019.

The announcement comes almost exactly three months after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas and agreed to resume working-level talks.

Since then, North Korea had refused to schedule a date for the talks. It instead lashed out at the U.S. and South Korea and continued to test short-range ballistic missiles.

The announcement raises the possibility of a breakthrough in talks that have been stalled since February, when a Kim-Trump meeting in Vietnam broke down over how to pace sanctions relief with steps to dismantle North Korea’s nuclear program.

It’s not clear if either side has softened their negotiating stance, though recent developments suggest an increased willingness to work towards a deal.

Related Stories

Former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, Sept. 30, 2019.
USA
Bolton: 'Military Force Has to Be an Option' on Denuclearizing North Korea
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton says a military option may be necessary because North Korea will not voluntarily give up its nuclear weapons program  
Default Author Profile
By Christy Lee
Mon, 09/30/2019 - 20:45
Kim Song, chair of the delegation of North Korea, addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 30, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Blames US for Stalled Denuclearization Talks
At UN, DPRK envoy says tensions remain high a year after historic summit with US, but Pyongyang still willing to talk
Default Author Profile
By Margaret Besheer
Mon, 09/30/2019 - 16:55
a
Europe
Report: North Korea Using Companies Registered in Britain to Bypass Nuclear Sanctions
British-registered companies used to disguise coal smuggling networks
Default Author Profile
By Henry Ridgwell
Mon, 09/30/2019 - 19:15
Default Author Profile
Written By
William Gallo

The Worth of a Girl