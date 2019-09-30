East Asia Pacific

North Korea Blames US for Stalled Denuclearization Talks

By Margaret Besheer
September 30, 2019 04:55 PM
Kim Song, chair of the delegation of North Korea, addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 30, 2019.
Kim Song, chair of the delegation of North Korea, addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 30, 2019.

UNITED NATIONS - North Korea said Monday that tensions remain high with the United States and little has been achieved diplomatically, a year after the historic summit between the adversaries.

“Relations between the DPRK and the U.S. have made little progress so far and the situation of the Korean Peninsula has not come out of the vicious cycle of increased tension,” North Korean U.N. Ambassador Kim Song told the final day of the U.N. General Assembly annual debate.

“We expressed our willingness to sit with the U.S. for [a] comprehensive discussion of the issues we have deliberated so far,” Kim said of resuming bilateral talks.

Kim blamed American “political and military provocations” for the stalled talks and urged Washington to find a new approach.

Despite what U.S. President Donald Trump says is a positive personal relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un, his administration has maintained a policy of “maximum pressure” on North Korea, supporting tough international economic sanctions until Pyongyang makes progress toward complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.

Talks between the U.S. and North Korea broke down after a second summit in February between Kim and Trump ended without a deal. Kim demanded a relaxation of sanctions in exchange for partial steps to dismantle his nuclear program. Trump wanted a more far-reaching deal.

North Korea has conducted 10 rounds of short-range missile tests since early May. Trump has shrugged off the tests, saying he has no problem with short-range launches. Many within range of the short-range missiles do not share that assessment.

During his speech last week to the U.N. General Assembly, President Trump only briefly touched on North Korea, saying it is a country “full of tremendous untapped potential, but that to realize that promise, North Korea must denuclearize.”

His former national security advisor, John Bolton, said Monday that North Korea “has not made a strategic decision to give up its nuclear weapons,” and that “the strategic decision Kim Jong Un is operating through is that he will do whatever he can to keep a deliverable nuclear weapons capability and to develop and enhance it further.”

Bolton, who was fired by Trump earlier in September due to policy differences, was speaking to an audience at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

On Monday, North Korea’s envoy put the weight of diplomacy on the United States.

“It depends on the U.S., whether the DPRK-U.S. negotiation will become a window of opportunity or an occasion that will hasten the crisis,” the envoy said, using the acronym for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the country’s official name.

He also criticized South Korea for what he said was “double-dealing behavior," shaking hands in public but behind the scenes introducing new sophisticated weapons and holding joint military exercises with the United States.

The envoy said intra-Korean relations would only improve when Seoul ends its “big power worship” and policy of dependence on foreign forces.

The United States has maintained some 28,000 troops in South Korea since the end of the Korean War.

 

Related Stories

Flags fly outside the United Nations headquarters during the 74th session of the U.N. General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. At this year's annual gathering at the United Nations, well-known flash points such as the Middle East and trade…
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Complains at UN About US 'Provocations'
'It depends on the US,' North Korean Ambassador Kim Song said, whether the negotiations 'will become a window of opportunity or an occasion that will hasten the crisis'
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Mon, 09/30/2019 - 12:25
FILE - In this June 30, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. North Korea on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, says it wants…
US Politics
North Korea to Trump: Make ‘Bold Decision’ to Revive Diplomacy
North Korea also said another meeting between Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump ‘could happen soon’
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/27/2019 - 00:57
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press conference at the Palace Hotel on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, Sept. 26, 2019.
USA
Pompeo: No US-North Korea Talks Possible by End of September
Negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear and missile programs have stalled since a failed second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in February
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Thu, 09/26/2019 - 15:47
FILE - This photo released by Japan's Ministry of Defense shows what it says is the North Korean-flagged tanker Yu Jong 2, left, and Min Ning De You 078 lying alongside in the East China Sea, Feb. 16, 2018. China says it is "highly concerned" about a reported ship-to-ship transfer that could violate U.N. sanctions on North Korea.
East Asia Pacific
More International Cooperation Called Key to Curbing North Korea’s Sanction Evasion
Sanctions expert Neil Watts says every UN member should share information to help identify North Korean networks overseeing the illegal oil trading that supports Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program.
Default Author Profile
By Oh Taek-sung
Thu, 09/19/2019 - 20:18
Default Author Profile
Written By
Margaret Besheer

The Worth of a Girl