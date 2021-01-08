East Asia Pacific

North Korea Calls US ‘Biggest Enemy,’ Vows to Develop More Nukes

By William Gallo
January 08, 2021 09:48 PM
People walk by a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a ruling party congress, at the Seoul Railway Station…
People walk by a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a ruling party congress, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2021.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has threatened to expand his nuclear arsenal and warned his approach toward Washington won’t change with the onset of a new U.S. president.

The comments provide a hint at the direction of U.S.-North Korea relations just days ahead of the inauguration of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, who has indicated he will take a more adversarial approach toward Pyongyang.

In a speech at an important meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, Kim called the U.S. his country’s “biggest enemy” and repeated his long-standing assertion that the U.S. must lift its “hostile policy” in order to establish better ties, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Kim also called for his country to continue developing nuclear weapons. Notably, he said North Korea should acquire new capabilities, such as solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles, and tactical nuclear weapons.

The comments amount to one of the most important recent declarations from North Korea about its planned qualitative nuclear modernization, said Ankit Panda, a senior fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Panda, author of Kim Jong Un and the Bomb, said Kim’s statement about acquiring tactical nuclear weapons likely implies a return to nuclear testing.

'Major provocation'

North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests, most recently in September 2017. But more testing would likely be needed to develop tactical nuclear weapons. Tactical nuclear weapons are smaller, more mobile and meant to be used on the battlefield, as opposed to larger strategic nuclear weapons that are designed to inflict mass destruction.

Kim said a year ago he no longer feels bound by his self-imposed pause on nuclear and long-range missile tests, raising fears of a return to major tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea has often timed major tests, including of ballistic missiles or nuclear weapons, around U.S. presidential transitions to demonstrate its military capabilities and possibly gain leverage in future negotiations with Washington.

In October, North Korea used a military parade to unveil a massive new intercontinental ballistic missile, which appears designed to overwhelm U.S. missile defenses. Some suspect Pyongyang may test the missile or other weapons systems in the coming months. But this week, the top U.S. general in South Korea said there were no signs North Korea was preparing a “major provocation.”

A major weapons test would represent an early foreign policy challenge for Biden, who has said his main priorities are combatting the coronavirus pandemic and improving the U.S. economy.

“There’s a lot demanding his time and attention,” said Jenny Town, a North Korea specialist with the Washington-based Stimson Center.

“Moves like early appointments of a North Korea policy team, lifting the travel ban (on North Korea), and other types of actions would help demonstrate that a different outcome and relationship is possible with a new administration,” Town said. “This is a tall order though, in the current political environment.”

While he hasn’t ruled out meeting Kim face to face, Biden has suggested that may only come as part of broader, working-level talks.

Biden has repeatedly criticized President Donald Trump’s personal outreach to Kim, saying the strategy is ineffective and aimed more at creating headlines than addressing the North Korean nuclear issue.

Trump officials have defended their North Korea approach by pointing out that Pyongyang has refrained from any nuclear or long-range missile tests since the Trump-Kim talks began.

At his election rallies, Biden frequently called Kim a "thug," "tyrant" and "dictator." In response, North Korean state media slammed Biden as an "imbecile," a "fool of low IQ" and a "rabid dog."

Related Stories

A statue symbolizing a wartime sex slave is displayed near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. A…
East Asia Pacific
Seoul Court Orders Japan to Compensate 12 Korean Sex Slaves
The women were forced to work as sex slaves for Japanese troops during World War II
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 01:24 AM
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at the Workers' Party congress in Pyongyang
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Admits Failure, Mulls Future
North’s economic goals 'immensely underachieved,' says Kim Jong Un
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 02:57 AM
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the Workers' Party congress in Pyongyang
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Opens Rare Ruling Party Congress
The congress is the first such meeting in five years, only the eighth in North Korea's history, and comes weeks before US President-elect Joe Biden takes office
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Tue, 01/05/2021 - 08:57 PM
People watch a TV screen airing reports about North Korea's firing missiles with file images of missiles at the Seoul Railway…
East Asia Pacific
No Signs of N. Korean Tests Ahead of Biden Inauguration, US General Says
Pyongyang often conducts major tests near US presidential transitions
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Tue, 01/05/2021 - 04:37 AM
William Gallo
By
William Gallo
Seoul Bureau Chief

William Gallo is the VOA Seoul bureau chief and regional correspondent. His main focus is U.S. policy in Northeast Asia. Prior to coming to Seoul, William covered U.S. foreign policy and international affairs for VOA at the White House, Pentagon, and State Department.

He has covered the Trump-Kim summits in Vietnam and Singapore, the Trump-Putin summit in Finland, and traveled throughout South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East as part of the Pentagon press corps.
 

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

North Korea Calls US ‘Biggest Enemy,’ Vows to Develop More Nukes

People walk by a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a ruling party congress, at the Seoul Railway Station…
VOA News on China

Arrests Seen as Ending Last Restraints on Chinese Rule in Hong Kong

Ben Chung (2nd R) of a pro-democracy political group is arrested by police in the Central district after as many as 50 Hong…
East Asia Pacific

US Urges Vietnam to Release Convicted Journalists

Freelance journalists of the Independent Journalists Association of Vietnam Pham Chi Dung (R), Le Huu Minh Tuan (C) and Nguyen…
East Asia Pacific

Southeast Asian View of US: 'The Superpower’s Legitimacy Is Being Put to the Test'

This photo illustration taken in Karak, Malaysia’s Pahang State on January 8, 2021 shows the frontpages of Malaysia’s…
East Asia Pacific

Indonesia Frees Radical Cleric Linked to 2002 Bali Bombing

Islamic cleric Abu Bakar Bashir sits inside a van as he leaves upon his release from Gunung Sindur Prison in Bogor, West Java,…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims