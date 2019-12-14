East Asia Pacific

North Korea Conducts ‘Crucial Test’ as Deadline Nears

By William Gallo
Updated December 14, 2019 04:10 AM
A photo showing North Korea's missile launch is displayed at the Unification Observation Post in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Dec. 13, 2019.
A photo showing North Korea's missile launch is displayed at the Unification Observation Post in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Dec. 13, 2019.

SEOUL - North Korea said Saturday it had conducted a “crucial test” at a satellite launch facility to bolster its “reliable strategic nuclear deterrent.”

The test comes just weeks ahead of the country’s self-imposed end-of-year deadline for the U.S. to provide more concessions in nuclear negotiations and amid its threats to resume long-range missile or nuclear tests.

The Korean Central News Agency did not say what was tested Saturday and did not include pictures. However, it said the test occurred at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, where North Korea a week before said it conducted another “very important test,” apparently of a rocket engine.

North Korea has launched 13 rounds of short- or medium-range missiles since June. Some analysts predict it may soon use the Sohae site to launch a satellite into space using long-range missile technology.

Pyongyang is banned from any ballistic missile activity under United Nations resolutions but has in the past used what it called peaceful satellite launches as a way to test long-range missile technology without returning to overt military tensions.

However, North Korea’s description of the latest test - as having bolstered its “strategic nuclear deterrent” - suggests to many analysts that Pyongyang may do away with the pretense of a satellite launch this time.

“The language pushes us back to an ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) test in the new year, maybe as the leadoff hitter,” said Vipin Narang, a nuclear specialist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Given the Korean Central News Agency’s wording, Narang says the latest test almost certainly involved an engine for a long-range missile, possibly an ICBM.

‘Christmas gift’

North Korea has promised an ominous “Christmas gift” to the United States, saying it is up to Washington to decide what kind of present it will receive.

In recent weeks, North Korea has expressed frustration at the U.S. refusal to acknowledge its end-of-year ultimatum and has increased threats as the deadline approaches.

Last week, North Korea’s foreign ministry said Pyongyang had “decisively” made a “definite decision” on what to do, but didn’t say what the decision was.

In what appears to be a final check-in to the region ahead of the North’s deadline, Steve Biegun, the top U.S. envoy on North Korea, is visiting South Korea and Japan next week.

Talks stalled

Nuclear talks broke down in February when U.S. President Donald Trump walked away from a summit in Hanoi with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The two sides resumed working-level discussions in October in Stockholm, but North Korea walked away this time, complaining the U.S. had not made an appropriate offer.

The U.S. has since said it is ready to resume talks.

"We remain ready to take actions in parallel, and to simultaneously take concrete steps towards this agreement,” said Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, last week. “But we cannot do this alone – North Korea must make this difficult but bold decision to work with us.”

Trump and Kim have met three times since June 2018. At their first meeting, in Singapore, they agreed to work “toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” However, the two sides have not been able to agree on what that phrase means or how to begin working toward it.

 

Related Stories

This U.S. Air Force handout photo shows an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launching during an operational test at 1:13 a.m. Pacific Time, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.
USA
Pentagon Tests Long-Banned Ballistic Missile Over Pacific
The Pentagon says it's conducted a flight test of a missile that had been banned under a treaty that the United States and Russia abandoned last summer
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 12/12/2019 - 17:13
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2019, file photo U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun attends a meeting with…
East Asia Pacific
US Envoy to Visit Seoul as Deadline Looms for Stalled N.Korea Talks
Stephen Biegun will be in Seoul for a three-day stay and hold consultations with his counterpart Lee Do-hoon and other officials, South Korea’s foreign ministry said on Friday
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 12/13/2019 - 03:18
U.S. United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft address the U.N. Security Council after a failed vote on a humanitarian draft…
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Berates US for Criticizing its Ballistic Missile Program
US ambassador said Pyongyang's missile tests were 'deeply counterproductive'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/12/2019 - 11:00
William Gallo
By
William Gallo
Seoul Bureau Chief

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

After 3 Failures, Philippines to Restart Talks With Violent Communist Rebels

Masked members of the outlawed National Democratic Front of the Philippines, the umbrella organization of the Philippine communist movement, hold a sign during a demonstration in Manila, Philippines, March 25, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Divers in New Zealand Search for Bodies After Volcano Eruption

Police divers prepare to search the waters near White Island off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand, Dec. 14, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

North Korea Conducts ‘Crucial Test’ as Deadline Nears

A photo showing North Korea's missile launch is displayed at the Unification Observation Post in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Dec. 13, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

AP Exclusive: China Tightens up on Info After Xinjiang Leaks

FILE.- A guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in western China's Xinjiang region, Dec. 3, 2018.
East Asia Pacific

Cries of Abuse in Catholic Church Start to be Heard in Japan

Katsumi Takenaka holds a protesting banner during an interview with The Associated Press in Tokyo, Dec. 10, 2019.