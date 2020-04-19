East Asia Pacific

North Korea Denies Sending ‘Nice Note’ to Trump 

By VOA News
April 19, 2020 01:19 PM
This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on February 29, 2020 shows North…
This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Feb. 29, 2020 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee.

Pyongyang has refuted a claim by Washington that Kim Jong Un sent a “nice note” to his American counterpart Donald Trump. 

A statement from North Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released Sunday called Trump’s claims “ungrounded” and accused Washington of exploiting the two leaders’ relationship. 

“The relations between the top leaders of [North Korea] and the U.S. are not an issue to be taken up just for diversion nor it should be misused for meeting selfish purposes,” the statement said. 

The statement followed remarks from Trump at Saturday’s coronavirus briefing, in response to a question about North Korea’s recent testing of short-range missiles.

“I received a nice note from him recently. It was a nice note. I think we’re doing fine,” Trump said. 

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they meet at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. (KCNA via Reuters)

Trump and Kim have corresponded multiple times and met in person three times in the past year and a half but talks broke down last year after the U.S. refused to relax sanctions and provide other concessions. 

A recent letter from Trump to Kim last month offered American help to North Korea in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. A response from Kim’s sister and senior official, Kim Yo Jong, acknowledged the special relationship between the two leaders but cautioned against being optimistic about bilateral relations.  

Related Stories

North Korean vessels transfer coal to Lao Chuan Zhang 717 near Lianyungang port in Jiangsu province Source: U.N. Member State
East Asia Pacific
Report Points to North Korea’s Illegal Coal Exports in Chinese Waters
UN report shows North Korea’s illegal coal exports to China are carried out in larger amounts, in waters closer to its territory
Eunjung Cho
By Eunjung Cho
Sat, 04/18/2020 - 15:14
FILE - A man walks by a sign at Cyber Terror Response Center of National Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea, July 16, 2013. North Korea is accused of using cyberattacks against South Korea and 16 other countries to benefit its nuclear program.
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Hackers Pose 'Significant Threat' to Global Finances, US Warns
Advisory comes as North Korea celebrates founder's birthday and day after it conducted latest in series of ballistic missile tests
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 16:11
People wearing face masks walk before a propaganda poster displayed on a street in Pyongyang on April 9, 2020. (Photo by KIM…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Poses Major Threat to North Korea's Fragile Health System
North Korea claims to be coronavirus-free, but aid experts fear an outbreak will overwhelm the health system
Eunjung Cho
By Eunjung Cho
Tue, 04/14/2020 - 20:45
