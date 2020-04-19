North Korea Denies Sending ‘Nice Note’ to Trump 

Pyongyang has refuted a claim by Washington that Kim Jong Un sent a “nice note” to his American counterpart Donald Trump.

A statement from North Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released Sunday called Trump’s claims “ungrounded” and accused Washington of exploiting the two leaders’ relationship.

“The relations between the top leaders of [North Korea] and the U.S. are not an issue to be taken up just for diversion nor it should be misused for meeting selfish purposes,” the statement said.

The statement followed remarks from Trump at Saturday’s coronavirus briefing, in response to a question about North Korea’s recent testing of short-range missiles.

“I received a nice note from him recently. It was a nice note. I think we’re doing fine,” Trump said.

Trump and Kim have corresponded multiple times and met in person three times in the past year and a half but talks broke down last year after the U.S. refused to relax sanctions and provide other concessions.

A recent letter from Trump to Kim last month offered American help to North Korea in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. A response from Kim’s sister and senior official, Kim Yo Jong, acknowledged the special relationship between the two leaders but cautioned against being optimistic about bilateral relations.