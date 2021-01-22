East Asia Pacific

North Korea Sees Talks as Way to Advance Nuclear Program, US Intel Official Says

By Reuters
January 22, 2021 07:57 PM
This picture taken on Jan. 14, 2021 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency shows what appears to be submarine-launched ballistic missiles during a military parade.

WASHINGTON - The top U.S. intelligence officer for North Korea warned Friday the country sees diplomacy only as a means to advance its nuclear weapons development, even as the new Biden administration says it will look for ways to bring Pyongyang back to talks.

President Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said Tuesday the new administration planned a full review of the U.S. approach to North Korea to look at ways to increase pressure on it to return to the negotiating table.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Jan. 22, 2021.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki reiterated this on Friday, saying North Korea's nuclear weapons were a serious threat to peace and Washington had a vital interest in deterring Pyongyang.

Sydney Seiler, the U.S. national intelligence officer for North Korea, told the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank earlier that Pyongyang's weapons development had been a consistent policy for 30 years.

"Every engagement in diplomacy has been designed to further the nuclear program, not to find a way out. … I just urge people not to let the tactical ambiguity obstruct the strategic clarity about North Korea that we have," he said.

This picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) Jan. 9, 2021, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaking at the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang.

"So we should not be overly encouraged if suddenly (North Korea leader Kim Jong Un) proposes dialog tomorrow, nor should we be overly surprised, or discouraged, if there's an ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) launch by Sunday."

Seiler also said humanitarian aid, which Blinken said the United States should look at providing to North Korea if needed, was not something of interest to Pyongyang.

The force North Korea seeks to develop was far more than that needed by a country that simply wanted to be left alone, Seiler said, adding: "That is where the real risk of inaction comes in."

On Tuesday, Blinken had spoken of the review plan in response to a question by Democratic Senator Ed Markey, who asked whether Blinken would, with the ultimate aim of North Korea denuclearizing, support a "phased agreement" that offered tailored sanctions relief to Pyongyang in return for a freeze in its weapons programs.

Biden's top Asia official, Kurt Campbell, has said the administration must decide its approach quickly and not repeat an Obama-era delay that led to "provocative" steps by Pyongyang that prevented engagement.

Campbell also had some praise for former President Donald Trump's unprecedented summits with Kim, although these made no progress in curtailing a North Korean nuclear weapons program that expanded in the meantime.

 

