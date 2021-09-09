East Asia Pacific

North Korea Suspended by International Olympic Committee for 2022, Will Miss Beijing Winter Olympics

By VOA News
September 09, 2021 08:25 AM
FILE - Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), speaks in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 25, 2020.
FILE - Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), speaks in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 25, 2020.

North Korea has been banned from the 2022 Beijing Winter Games after the  International Olympic Committee suspended the isolated regime for not participating in this year’s Tokyo Olympics. 

IOC President Thomas Bach announced the decision Wednesday in Lausanne, telling reporters North Korea was the only nation that failed to send a team to Tokyo, which violated their obligations under the Olympic charter.   

Pyongyang refused to send a team to Tokyo due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tokyo Olympics were held under a state of emergency imposed due to the growing rate of infections in the Japanese capital and throughout Japan.  

Bach said the North Korean Olympic Committee will not receive any financial support during the suspension, but added that the IOC reserves the right to consider any North Korean individuals who qualify for the Beijing Olympics, and to even reconsider the duration of the North’s suspension. 

North Korea participated in the 2018 Winter Olympics that were staged in Pyeongchang in rival South Korea.   

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press, Reuters and Agence-France Presse.  

Related Stories

Paramilitary parade held to mark the founding anniversary of the republic at Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Shows Off Horses, Dogs but No Missiles at Anniversary Parade
If confirmed, it would be the third North Korean military parade in about a year and the first since US President Joe Biden took office
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Wed, 09/08/2021 - 11:17 PM
This picture taken on January 14, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 15…
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Promotes General to Ruling Party's Presidium, State Media Says
The presidium is one of the most powerful decision-making bodies in North Korea
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 09/06/2021 - 09:02 PM
A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva, Oct. 2, 2014.
East Asia Pacific
Nuclear Watchdog Says North Korea Appears to Have Restarted Reactor
The International Atomic Energy Agency has had no access to North Korea since Pyongyang expelled its inspectors in 2009
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 08/29/2021 - 06:36 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

North Korea Suspended by International Olympic Committee for 2022, Will Miss Beijing Winter Olympics

FILE - Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), speaks in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 25, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Meth ‘Super Labs’ Said to Thrive in Myanmar Coup Chaos, Spilling Drugs Across Mekong

Students protest against the February military takeover by the State Administration Council as they march at Kyauktada township…
East Asia Pacific

Malaysia High Court Rules Women Can Pass on Citizenship to Foreign-Born Children

A child wearing face mask waits for COVID-19 test outside a government apartment in Kampung Baru, a traditional Malay village…
East Asia Pacific

North Korea Shows Off Horses, Dogs but No Missiles at Anniversary Parade

Paramilitary parade held to mark the founding anniversary of the republic at Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar's Shadow Government Announces 'Defensive War'

FILE - Military personnel participates in a parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey