East Asia Pacific

North Korea Tells United Nations to Cut International Aid Staff

By Reuters
September 5, 2019 05:51 AM
In this May 12, 2019, photo, farmers replant rice seedlings in a field in Chongsan-ri, North Korea. South Korea vowed Monday, May 20, 2019, to move quickly on its plans to provide $8 million worth of humanitarian aid to North Korea while it also…
FILE - Farmers replant rice seedlings in a field in Chongsan-ri, North Korea, May 12, 2019. South Korea vowed, May 20, 2019, to move quickly on its plans to provide $8 million worth of humanitarian aid to North Korea.

UNITED NATIONS - North Korea has told the United Nations to cut the number of international staff it deploys in the country because the world body’s programs have failed “due to the politicization of U.N. assistance by hostile forces,” according to a letter seen by Reuters Wednesday.

The United Nations estimates 10.3 million people, almost half the country’s population, are in need and some 41 percent of North Koreans are undernourished, while Pyongyang said in February it was facing a food shortfall this year and had to halve rations, blaming drought, floods and sanctions.

“U.N. supported programs failed to bring the results as desired due to the politicization of U.N. assistance by hostile forces,” Kim Chang Min, secretary general for North Korea’s National Coordinating Committee for the United Nations, wrote to the top U.N. official posted in the country.

In the Aug. 21 letter, Kim said the number of international staff should be cut by the end of the year.

Staff cuts

North Korea wants the number of international staff with the U.N. Development Program to be cut to one or two from six, the World Health Organization to four from six and the U.N.

Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to cut its 13 staff by one or two.

Kim said the number of international staff with the World Food Program should be reduced “according to the amount of food aid to be provided” once the agency and North Korean agree how to implement a plan for 2019 to 2021.

There was also no need for a humanitarian aid coordination officer, Kim wrote, adding that U.N. aid officials could instead “visit as and when required.”

The United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Diplomats surprised

“Historically there’s been a critical lack of international expertise and oversight and capacity to monitor the use of the assistance that is provided,” said a U.N. diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“We’re deeply surprised by this turn of events in part because this is when the needs have grown and the U.N. has been trying to mobilize support to scale up assistance in country,” the diplomat said.

Sanctions and denuclearization

The move comes amid stalled talks between the United States and North Korea aimed at dismantling Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs. The U.N. Security Council has unanimously ratcheted up sanctions on North Korea since 2006 in a bid to choke funding for those programs.

“The North Korean government’s decisions are only hurting the North Korean people,” said a second U.N. diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“This is coming at a time where both Russia and China are pushing a false narrative that sanctions are causing the humanitarian problems in North Korea and the only way to solve that is to give North Korea sanctions relief,” the diplomat said.

Russia’s U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, told reporters Tuesday that unilateral sanctions imposed on North Korea by other countries and some strict interpretations of U.N. sanctions were hindering humanitarian work.

“The population of North Korea should not suffer under those sanctions that have been imposed illegitimately,” he said.
 

Related Stories

Wang Yi, China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister, and his delegates meet with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho in Pyongyang, North Korea in this September 2, 2019 photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SOUTH KOREA.
USA
Experts: China Could Be ‘New Road’ Touted by North Korea
As a top Chinese diplomat met with senior North Korean officials in Pyongyang, experts say China may be ‘new road’ for North Korea if US diplomacy fails
Default Author Profile
By Christy Lee
Wed, 09/04/2019 - 21:47
A man watches a TV showing a file image of a North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. North Korea on Tuesday continued to ramp up its weapons demonstrations by…
East Asia Pacific
Experts: Muted US Criticism of North Korea's Missile Tests Emboldens Its Weapons Program
North Korea has conducted nine missile launches since May, following the breakdown of the Hanoi Summit in February
Default Author Profile
By Christy Lee
Sat, 08/31/2019 - 10:19
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo waves the crowd before speaking at the 101st National Convention of The American Legion in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
USA
North Korea: Pompeo’s Remarks Make Talks More Difficult
The deputy foreign minister also warned that North Korea’s expectations of talks with the United States are gradually disappearing
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Sat, 08/31/2019 - 00:45
People watch a TV news program reporting about North Korea's test-fire of a "new-type tactical guided weapon," with a file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 18, 2019…
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Changes Constitution to Solidify Kim's Rule  
Amendments appear to confirm that North Korea's legal system will now recognize Kim as head of state but title change will mean little to the way he wields power 
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Thu, 08/29/2019 - 21:29
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

The Worth of a Girl