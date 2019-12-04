East Asia Pacific

North Korean Leader Takes New Horseback Ride to Symbolic Mountain

By VOA News
December 04, 2019 12:11 PM
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse as he visits battle sites in areas of Mt Paektu, Ryanggang, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA), Dec. 4, 2019.
North Korean media published new pictures of leader Kim Jong Un riding a white horse along a symbolic mountain Wednesday, which observers say suggest the regime is preparing to make a major policy announcement.

The photos published by the official KCNA news agency showed Kim leading a large group of riders through a snow-covered forest near Mount Paektu.  The group included Kim's wife, Ri Sol-ju, and several high-ranking military officers.  Kim made a similar trip to Mount Paektu back in October.

Since taking power in 2011, Kim has visited the mountain on several occasions, often before making key decisions, such as having his uncle executed in 2013.

His previous visit came in December 2017, just before Kim pivoted toward diplomacy with the United States and South Korea.

KCNA reported Wednesday that the ruling Workers' Party of Korea will hold full meeting of its central committee sometime later this month to discuss "crucial issues" due to "the changed situation at home and abroad."

Mount Paektu is where Kim’s father, the late Kim Jong Il, is said to have been born when a double rainbow filled the skies, according to North Korea’s official mythology.

The white horse is also a propaganda symbol for the Kim family, which has ruled North Korea for seven decades with a strong personality cult surrounding family members. 

Kim Jong Un's ride to Mount Paektu took place a day after Pyongyang issued its latest warning that its end-of-year deadline for the United States to offer concessions in nuclear talks is approaching.

In a statement carried by state media, Ri Thae Song, North Korea's vice minister of foreign affairs handling U.S. affairs, said it is "entirely up to the U.S. what Christmas gift it will select to get."

Ri also criticized U.S. efforts to conduct more talks with North Korea, saying such dialogue is only a "foolish trick" for political purposes.

The negotiations have been stalled since February with North Korea seeking sanctions relief before giving up any of its nuclear capability, a path the United States has so far rejected.

Last week, North Korea conducted its fourth launch this year of what it called a "super-large, multiple-rocket launch system," and warned it may soon launch a "real ballistic missile" in the vicinity of Japan.

North Korea last tested an intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2017, and conducted a nuclear test in September 2017.

In April 2018, Kim announced a self-imposed moratorium on ICBM and nuclear tests, saying North Korea "no longer need[s]" those tests.

Recently, North Korean officials have issued reminders that North Korea’s pause on ICBM and nuclear tests was self-imposed and can be reversed.

 

