East Asia Pacific

North, South Korea Exchange Fire in DMZ; No Casualties Reported

By William Gallo
May 02, 2020 11:31 PM
A woman passes by a TV screen showing an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jong during a news…
A woman passes by a TV screen showing an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jong during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, May 2, 2020.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - North Korea fired multiple gunshots that struck a South Korean guard post in the heavily fortified border region separating the two countries, Seoul’s military said Sunday.

The South Korean side reported no casualties or damage but returned fire along with a warning broadcast across the border, according to the South Korean joint chiefs of staff.

South Korea's military says it is trying to understand the situation and prevent any further tension by using a military communication channel with the North. However, the statement is vague about whether the North has responded.

It is not clear what led to the North Korean gunfire, which South Korea says began at 7:41 a.m. local time. North Korea has not commented on the incident.

The exchange comes a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared in public for the first time in 21 days, amid intense speculation about his health.  

Related Stories

A couple in Korean traditional costumes, Hanbok, wearing masks to prevent contacting the coronavirus, looks at a mobile phone…
East Asia Pacific
South Korea Balances Privacy, Public Health in Virus Fight
Seoul expanded surveillance, and voters said OK. But when will the monitoring end?
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Fri, 05/01/2020 - 13:06
FILE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects an air defense unit in western area, North Korea.
East Asia Pacific
Knowledge About North Korea’s Kim is Limited, but Crucial
Kim’s intentions play an outsized role in the workings of Northeast Asia
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 21:17
Ambulances are parked outside a damaged warehouse which is currently under construction, after it caught fire, in Icheon, South…
East Asia Pacific
At Least 36 Killed in South Korea Fire
Investigators believe an explosion started the fire at an Icheon construction site
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 11:56
President Donald Trump listens to a question as he speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday,…
East Asia Pacific
Trump Says He Has Good Idea How North Korea's Kim is Doing
'I hope he's fine,' Trump says about North Korean leader
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 21:19
William Gallo
By
William Gallo
Seoul Bureau Chief

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

North, South Korea Exchange Fire in DMZ; No Casualties Reported

A woman passes by a TV screen showing an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jong during a news…
USA

Trump Says He’s 'Glad' Kim Jong Un 'Is Back, and Well'

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they meet at the demilitarized zone separating…
Press Freedom

Amid Backsliding on Press Freedoms, Phnom Penh Calls for 'Professional' Reporting

Phay Siphan, the Cambodian government spokesperson, speaks during a press conference at the Council of Ministers, Phnom Penh, July 25, 2019. (Kann Vicheika/VOA Khmer)
COVID-19 Pandemic

Philippines Frees Nearly 10,000 Inmates as Coronavirus Hits Jails

FILE - A photo taken on March 27, 2020, shows prison inmates, some resting, others gesturing, in cramped conditions in the crowded courtyard of the Quezon City jail in Manila, Philippines.
COVID-19 Pandemic

China's Planned 'Year of Europe' Left in Tatters

Visitors walk near a portrait of Sun Yat-sen, the first provisional president of the Republic of China, in Beijing's Tiananmen…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims