North, South Korea Exchange Fire in DMZ; No Casualties Reported

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - North Korea fired multiple gunshots that struck a South Korean guard post in the heavily fortified border region separating the two countries, Seoul’s military said Sunday.

The South Korean side reported no casualties or damage but returned fire along with a warning broadcast across the border, according to the South Korean joint chiefs of staff.

South Korea's military says it is trying to understand the situation and prevent any further tension by using a military communication channel with the North. However, the statement is vague about whether the North has responded.

It is not clear what led to the North Korean gunfire, which South Korea says began at 7:41 a.m. local time. North Korea has not commented on the incident.

The exchange comes a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared in public for the first time in 21 days, amid intense speculation about his health.