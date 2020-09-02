East Asia Pacific

Notorious Khmer Rouge Prison Commander Comrade Duch Dead at 77

By Reuters
September 02, 2020 02:23 AM
Kaing Guek Eav, also known as Comrade Duch, center, who ran the notorious Toul Sleng, a top secret detention center for the worst "enemies" of the state, looks on during his appealing at the U.N.-backed war crimes tribunal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Ma
Kaing Guek Eav, also known as Comrade Duch, center, who ran the notorious Toul Sleng, a top secret detention center for the worst "enemies" of the state, looks on during his appealing at the U.N.-backed war crimes tribunal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Ma

PHNOM PENH - The Khmer Rouge commander known as 'Comrade Duch', Pol Pot's premier executioner and security chief who oversaw the mass murder of at least 14,000 Cambodians at the notorious Tuol Sleng prison, died on Wednesday. He was 77. 

Kaing Guek Eav or 'Comrade Duch' was the first member of the Khmer Rouge leadership to face trial for his role within a regime blamed for at least 1.7 million deaths in the "killing fields" of Cambodia from 1975 to 1979. 

Duch died at 00:52 a.m. (1752 GMT on Tuesday) at the Khmer Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh, Khmer Rouge tribunal spokesman Neth Pheaktra said. He gave no details of the cause, but Duch had been ill in recent years. 

In 2010, a U.N. tribunal found him guilty of mass murder, torture and crimes against humanity at Tuol Sleng prison, the former Phnom Penh high school which still stands as a memorial to the atrocities committed inside. 

He was given a life sentence two years later after his appeal that he was just a junior official following orders was rejected. Duch - by the time of his trial a born-again Christian - expressed regret for his crimes. 

Under Duch's leadership, detainees at Tuol Sleng prison, codenamed "S-21," were ordered to suppress cries of agony as Khmer Rouge guards, many of whom were teenagers, sought to extract confessions for non-existent crimes through torture. 

The guards were instructed to "smash to bits" traitors and counter-revolutionaries. For the Khmer Rouge, that could mean anyone from school teachers to children, to pregnant women and "intellectuals" identified as such for wearing glasses. 

Beneath Tuol Sleng's chaotic facade, Duch - himself a former math teacher - had an obsessive eye for detail and kept his school-turned-jail meticulously organized. 

"Nothing in the former schoolhouse took place without Duch's approval. His control was total," wrote photographer and author Nic Dunlop, who found Duch in 1999 hiding near the Thai border, two decades after the Khmer Rouge fell. 

"Not until you walk through the empty corridors of Tuol Sleng does Stalin's idiom that one death is a tragedy - a million a statistic, take on a terrifying potency," Dunlop wrote in his account of Duch and his atrocities, "The Lost Executioner." 

At S-21, new prisoners had their mugshots taken. Hundreds are now on display within its crumbling walls. 

Norng Chan Phal, one of the few people to have survived S-21, was a boy when he and his parents were sent to Duch's prison and interrogated on suspicion of having links to the Khmer Rouge's mortal enemy, Vietnam. 

His parents were tortured and killed but Chan Phal survived to give testimony at Duch's trial in 2010. 

"He was cooperative, he spoke to the court frankly. He apologized to all S-21 victims and asked them to open their hearts. He apologized to me too," Chan Phal told Reuters. "He apologized. But justice is not complete." 

Related Stories

Relatives carry a portrait of former Khmer Rouge's chief ideologist and No. 2 leader, Nuon Chea, during his funeral procession in Pailin in northwestern Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Aug. 9, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Khmer Rouge Tribunal: Death Stops Defendant's Appeal
The UN-assisted tribunal trying leaders of Cambodia's Khmer Rouge on charges of genocide and other crimes has affirmed it will cease legal proceedings against Nuon Chea, the group's No. 2 leader who died while his conviction was under appeal
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 08/13/2019 - 19:48
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Notorious Khmer Rouge Prison Commander Comrade Duch Dead at 77

Kaing Guek Eav, also known as Comrade Duch, center, who ran the notorious Toul Sleng, a top secret detention center for the worst "enemies" of the state, looks on during his appealing at the U.N.-backed war crimes tribunal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Ma
VOA News on China

Pentagon: China Expected to Double Nukes in Next Decade

A section displaying replica of various types of missiles used by the Chinese military, is seen at the Military Museum in Beijing, China, Aug. 1, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Strongest Typhoon of 2020 to Hit South Korea, with Another Close Behind

This Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, satellite image released by NASA shows Typhoon Maysak over Japan's southernmost islands, including…
VOA News on China

US Adjusts Taiwan Policy, Declassifies Cables

Bullets are lined up in front of a U.S. made F-16V fighters during a military exercise in Chiayi County, southern of Taiwan,…
East Asia Pacific

Australia Says In Contact With TV Journalist Detained in China

FILE - Cheng Lei, a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, attends a public event in Beijing, China, Aug. 12, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims