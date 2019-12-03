East Asia Pacific

With Nuclear Talks Stalled, N. Korea Says Up to US to Select 'Christmas Gift'

By VOA News
December 03, 2019 04:30 AM
People watch a television news screen showing live footage of US President Donald Trump, South Korean Moon Jae-in and North…
FILE - People watch a television news screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump, South Korean Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the DMZ, at a railway station in Seoul, June 30, 2019.

North Korea issued its latest warning Tuesday that its end-of-year deadline for the United States to offer concessions in nuclear talks is approaching.

In a statement carried by state media, Ri Thae Song, North Korea's vice minister of foreign affairs handling U.S. affairs, said it is "entirely up to the U.S. what Christmas gift it will select to get."

Ri also criticized U.S. efforts to conduct more talks with North Korea, saying such dialogue is only a "foolish trick" for political purposes.

The negotiations have been stalled since February with North Korea seeking sanctions relief before giving up any of its nuclear capability, a path the United States has so far rejected.

Tuesday's warning was the latest in veiled statements made by North Korean officials ahead of the deadline set by leader Kim Jong Un.

Last week, North Korea conducted its fourth launch this year of what it called a "super-large, multiple-rocket launch system," and warned it may soon launch a "real ballistic missile" in the vicinity of Japan.

North Korea last tested an intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2017, and conducted a nuclear test in September 2017.

In April 2018, Kim announced a self-imposed moratorium on ICBM and nuclear tests, saying North Korea "no longer need(s)" those tests.

Recently, North Korean officials have issued reminders that North Korea’s pause on ICBM and nuclear tests was self-imposed and can be reversed.

Related Stories

FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018.
USA
Justice Department Indicts 4 Chinese Nationals for N. Korea Sanctions Violations
An indictment alleges that the defendants used multiple front companies to funnel money into North Korea
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 07/23/2019 - 19:55
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (far-L) and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., (2nd-L) arrive for a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 12, 2018.
USA
US Senate Approves New North Korea Sanctions
Punitive measure, part of a yearly US Military authorization, includes new economic pressure on Pyongyang
Default Author Profile
By Michael Bowman
Thu, 06/27/2019 - 17:23
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

With Nuclear Talks Stalled, N. Korea Says Up to US to Select 'Christmas Gift'

People watch a television news screen showing live footage of US President Donald Trump, South Korean Moon Jae-in and North…
East Asia Pacific

Typhoon Hits Philippines, Disrupting Travel, Work

Residents stand among their damaged houses after Typhoon Kammuri hit Legazpi City, Albay, Philippines, December 2, 2019…
East Asia Pacific

China's Climate Paradox: A Leader in Coal and Clean Energy

In this Nov. 28, 2019, photo, smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant that produces carbon black, an ingredient in…
East Asia Pacific

Trump Optimistic on China Trade Deal, Despite Differences on Hong Kong

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Dec. 2, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

EU Leads International Help to Albania Quake Recovery

U.S. singer and songwriter Bebe Rexha makes statements during her visit to Bubq village about 30 kilometers (18 miles) west of…