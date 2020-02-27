East Asia Pacific

Officials: Chinese Industry Recovering from Coronavirus, More Aid Coming

By Associated Press
February 27, 2020 10:40 AM
In this Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, photo, security guards wearing protective face masks browse their smartphones near shuttered…
In this Feb. 23, 2020, photo, security guards wearing protective face masks browse their smartphones near shuttered business shops in Beijing.

BEIJING - Small, mostly private companies that are the engine of China's economy are back to operating at one-third of normal levels after anti-virus controls shut factories, shops and restaurants, regulators said Thursday, and they promised more low-cost loans and other aid.
   
The ruling Communist Party has ordered areas that are at lower disease risk to revive manufacturing and other businesses that have been shut for a month. That comes at a time when outbreaks in South Korea, Italy and Iran are leading to travel bans and other controls abroad.
   
At a news conference, officials expressed confidence China's 18 million small and medium-size enterprises are recovering quickly. The category includes most of the privately owned restaurants, factories, stores and other companies that generate its new jobs and wealth.
   
Activity overall is back to 33% of normal levels, while manufacturing reached 43%, said an official of the Cabinet's planning agency, Zhang Kejian, at a news conference. He said activity was increasing by about 1% per day.
   
Beijing imposed the most sweeping anti-disease controls ever attempted after the virus emerged in the central city of Wuhan in December.
   
Most access to Wuhan was suspended Jan. 23. The Lunar New Year holiday was extended to keep factories and offices closed. Restaurants and cinemas were shuttered and the government told millions of people to stay at home. It is unclear how many might have close for good, unable to pay rent and other expenses without revenue.
   
“Many companies want to resume work as soon as possible,” said Zhang. “But they also worry about risks due to the spread of the epidemic. There is a dilemma.”
   
Forecasters say automakers and other manufacturers won't return to normal production until at least mid-March. Auto and other sales are expected to rebound, but tourism and other service industries might not be able to recover lost sales.
   
Beijing has promised tax breaks and low-interest loans. Economists caution that aid alone won't solve all their problems because travel curbs and other controls still in place have disrupted shipments of goods and kept employees from getting back to work.
   
Global automakers are reopening factories but say the pace will depend on how quickly they can get components.
   
Other officials earlier gave higher operating levels of up to 70% for steel mills and manufacturing in export-oriented coastal areas. That reflected the gap between more prosperous state industry and coastal provinces and companies in lower-income regions.
   
Many factories in Hubei, the inland province where Wuhan is located, are still closed. Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, is a center for automakers and suppliers of components for smartphones and other products.
   
The government said earlier more than 1,000 companies have received low-interest loans from a 300 billion yuan ($42 billion) recovery fund set up by the central bank.
   
Banks that have lent as much as they are allowed will be helped to replenish their capital to “further promote the development of the real economy,” said a central bank vice president, Liu Guoqiang.

Related Stories

A passenger wearing a full-body protective suit catches the eyes of others as they walk out from the Beijing railway station in…
Coronavirus Outbreak
US Health Officials Press China to Accept American Experts to Help with Coronavirus
Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director of CDC, emphasizes American epidemiologists, virologists, infection control experts, quarantine experts 'have a lot to offer'
Eunjung Cho
By Eunjung Cho
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 16:58
Shop assistants wear masks in a shop in downtown Rome, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Italy banned all flights coming from and going to…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Italy Stops Planes To and From China Over Coronavirus
Two Chinese tourists with coronavirus are being treated in Rome
Sabina Castelfranco
By Sabina Castelfranco
Fri, 01/31/2020 - 15:31
Default Content Teaser
Coronavirus Outbreak
Thai Tourism Industry on Alert to Stop Spread of Coronavirus
Thailand has announced the 10th case of the coronavirus as government authorities say the outbreak is still under control. Meanwhile, Asian airlines such as Chinese Eastern Airline are still taking passengers home to China's epicenter in Wuhan, despite a ban on outgoing flights from the epicenter. Steve Sandford speaks to Asian tourism workers and government officials about the evolving crisis in southern Thailand in the midst of celebrations of the Chinese New Year.
Default Author Profile
By Steve Sandford
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 05:57
Default Content Teaser
Africa
Senegal’s International Airport Defends Against Coronavirus
While a suspected case in Ivory Coast tested negative, Senegal's Blaise Diagne Airport - West Africa’s busiest regional airport - is preparing just in case.
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Officials: Chinese Industry Recovering from Coronavirus, More Aid Coming

In this Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, photo, security guards wearing protective face masks browse their smartphones near shuttered…
East Asia Pacific

Japan to Close Schools Nationwide to Control Spread of Virus

A server with a mask cleans a table at a restaurant in Fujisawa, Japan, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. According to local businesses…
East Asia Pacific

Virus Scare Halts North Korea Talks

Passengers wear masks inside a trolley bus in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo taken February 22, 2020 and released by…
Coronavirus Outbreak

US, S. Korea Postpone Joint Military Drills After Coronavirus Outbreak

Defense Secretary Mark Esper, left, listens as South Korean National Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, right, speaks during a…
Coronavirus Outbreak

China Enterprises Deal with Confidence Crash Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

FILE PHOTO: A worker is silhouetted against a blast furnace at the Chongqing Iron and Steel plant in Changshou, Chongqing,…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims