Pakistan's PM to Discuss Economy, Kashmir With Chinese President

By Ayaz Gul
October 7, 2019 04:00 PM
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, back second from left, speaks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, back third from left, during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, April 28, 2019.
FILE - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, back second from left, speaks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, back third from left, during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, April 28, 2019.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will begin an official visit Tuesday to China, where he will meet with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang to discuss bilateral ties and the security situation arising from India’s recent actions in the disputed Kashmir region.

Khan’s office said Monday his two-day visit “will be instrumental in further cementing Pakistan’s economic, investment and strategic ties” between the neighboring countries.

Pakistan's tensions with India have heightened since India’s Hindu nationalist government abolished the semi-autonomous status for Kashmir in August and imposed a clampdown in the Muslim-majority region, which both countries claim in full.

“The prime minister will exchange views on regional developments including the state of peace and security in South Asia arising from the situation in occupied Jammu & Kashmir,” the statement said.

China has rejected Indian actions in Kashmir as “unacceptable” and cautioned against unilaterally altering the disputed status of the region. China also controls a thinly populated portion of the region and has a longstanding dispute over the border with India.

India maintains its moves in Kashmir are an internal matter and meant to bring development as well as economic prosperity to the region.

The visit will be Khan's third to China since taking office more than a year ago.

China’s ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing, told VOA that President Xi and Prime Minister Khan have developed a “very good relationship” to further bilateral ties between their nations.

“They are in contact quite often. I think that this is a good development because the top leaders of the two countries have a hundred percent consensus on this relationship and cooperation,” Yao told VOA.

Officials said that a number of agreements will be signed during Khan's visit to further bilateral economic cooperation under the ongoing multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a pilot program of Beijing’s global Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

China has invested about $20 billion in Pakistan to build road networks and power generation plants, effectively ending nationwide crippling electricity shortages.

The two sides are also expected to conclude talks on a multibillion-dollar ML-1 railway line China plans to fund and build under CPEC linking the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar to the southern port city of Karachi.

FILE - Construction work is in progress at a new international trade route which part of a sprawling Chinese initiative to build a "new Silk Road" of ports, railways, and roads to expand trade in a vast arc of countries across Asia, Africa and Europe
Pakistan Reduces Cost for China-Funded Rail Project
Pakistan announced Monday a reduced estimated cost for revamping of the country’s nearly 1,900-kilometer colonial-era railway line under an ongoing bilateral economic development mega project funded by China. The upgrade to “standard gauge” of what is known as the Main Line-1 (ML-1), which connects the southern port city of Karachi to the northwestern city of Peshawar, was originally priced at $8.2 billion, Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said. The rail project is part of the China-Pakistan…

Both countries reject criticism that CPEC is a “debt trap” for Islamabad and has added to Pakistan's economic troubles, slowing down the mega program in recent months.

“I don’t think it is slowing down and I think that is running according to our satisfaction,” said Ambassador Yao.

 

