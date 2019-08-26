East Asia Pacific

Pentagon Accuses China of 'Bullying Tactics' in Waters Off Vietnam

By Reuters
August 26, 2019 07:02 PM
FILE - A Chinese Coast Guard vessel is seen in the South China Sea, June 13, 2014.
FILE - A Chinese Coast Guard vessel is seen in the South China Sea, June 13, 2014.

China is carrying out "coercive interference" in oil and gas activities in waters claimed by Vietnam, the Pentagon said Monday, accusing Beijing of using "bullying tactics."

A Chinese survey vessel on Saturday extended its activities to an area closer to Vietnam's coastline, ship tracking data showed, after the United States and Australia expressed concern about China's actions in the disputed waterways.

"Recently, China resumed its coercive interference in Vietnam's longstanding oil and gas activities in the South China Sea," a Pentagon statement said.

The Pentagon said Beijing's activities were contradictory to Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe's pledge in a speech in Singapore earlier this year that China would "stick to the path of peaceful development."

"China will not win the trust of its neighbors nor the respect of the international community by maintaining its bullying tactics," the statement added.

The Haiyang Dizhi 8 vessel first entered Vietnam's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) early last month where it began a weeks-long seismic survey, triggering a tense standoff between military and coast guard vessels from Vietnam and China.

FILE - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference in Beijing, Aug. 21, 2019.

Vietnam, which has developed increasingly close ties with Washington given shared concerns about China, has demanded that Beijing remove the vessel amid a month-long standoff in waters seen as a potential global flashpoint.

Vietnam and China have for years been embroiled in a dispute over the potentially energy-rich stretch of waters and a busy shipping lane in the South China Sea.

Beijing's top diplomat, Wang Yi, said last month that maritime problems involving Vietnam should not interfere with their ties.

Last week, the U.S. State Department said Chinese actions were "an escalation by Beijing in its efforts to intimidate other claimants out of developing resources in the South China Sea."

The Pentagon statement came as U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday predicted a trade deal with China after positive gestures by Beijing, calming global markets that have been roiled by escalating tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Related Stories

Ships and an oil rig, center, which China calls Haiyang Shiyou 981, and Vietnam refers to as Hai Duong 981, is seen in the South China Sea, off the shore of Vietnam, May 14, 2014.
East Asia Pacific
China-Vietnam Maritime Standoff: 3 Scenarios for the Next Stage
Old rivals Beijing and Hanoi have sent vessels to a tract of sea where both are eyeing energy reserves
Default Author Profile
By Ralph Jennings
Fri, 08/23/2019 - 11:04
China now rules the waves in what it calls the San Hai, or “Three Seas”: the South China Sea, East China Sea and Yellow Sea.
East Asia Pacific
Australia, Vietnam Concerned About China Actions in Sea
Australia and Vietnam have expressed concern over tensions in the disputed South China Sea, where Hanoi says China's gas survey ship has infringed on its territory and has disrupted Vietnam's exploration activities
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/23/2019 - 10:08
Vietnam Navy ships barely visible inside Cam Ranh Bay (D. Schearf/VOA)
East Asia Pacific
As China Looms, Vietnam Aims to Develop a More Modern, Skilled Navy
Vietnamese military official said August 6 that the People’s Navy 'must do more' to handle a 'complicated situation that poses many threats to the country’s defense'
Default Author Profile
By Ralph Jennings
Mon, 08/12/2019 - 09:26
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

The Worth of a Girl