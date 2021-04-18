East Asia Pacific

Philippine Troops Kill Egyptian, 2 Filipino Militants

By Associated Press
April 18, 2021 12:10 AM
FILE - In this undated file photo, Abu Sayyaf spokesman Abu Sabaya, right foreground, is seen with his band of armed extremists…
FILE - In this undated photo, Abu Sayyaf spokesperson Abu Sabaya, right foreground, is seen with his band of armed extremists.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Philippine troops killed a suspected Egyptian would-be suicide bomber and two local Abu Sayyaf militants in what military officials said Saturday was a setback that would make it harder for gunmen linked to the Islamic State group to stage suicide attacks.

Army troops gunned down the three militants in a 10-minute firefight Friday night near a hinterland village off the mountainous Patikul town in southern Sulu province. They also recovered three assault rifles and bandoliers of ammunition, army brigade commander Col. Benjamin Batara Jr. said.

Military officials did not indicate how the three were tracked down but military chief Gen. Cirilito Sobejana suggested that troops were helped by intelligence provided by villagers. "The support of the public in our peace and security operations is much, much needed," Sobejana told The Associated Press.

The Egyptian, who was identified by the military only as Yusop, was the son of an Egyptian militant Reda Mohammad Mahmud who used the nom de guerre Siti Aisyah and was killed when she detonated a bomb and was shot by troops two years ago at the gate of an army detachment in Sulu's Indanan town. His Egyptian stepfather was killed in a gunbattle with troops at a military checkpoint in Indanan, also in 2019, the military said.

"This is one less suicide bomber," army Maj. Gen. William Gonzales said. "Without them, the possibility of another attack is slimmer."

Gonzales said without elaborating that the killing of the Egyptian would cut off foreign financial support to the Abu Sayyaf. The small but violent group has long been blacklisted by the United States and the Philippines for ransom kidnappings, beheadings of hostages and deadly bombing attacks.

Aside from Yusop, troops also killed suspected bomb maker Abu Khattab Jundullah and another still-unidentified militant.

They belonged to an Abu Sayyaf faction led by Mudzrimar Sawadjaan, who has been blamed for a series of suicide attacks, including the January 2019 bombings by an Indonesian militant couple of a Roman Catholic cathedral in Jolo town in Sulu that killed 20 people and wounded more than 100 others, Batara said.

Gonzales said troops were hunting down the remaining militants and expressed optimism that Sawadjaan, one of the most wanted Abu Sayyaf commanders, "will soon meet his end."

Military intelligence indicates there may be four remaining foreign militants with the Abu Sayyaf group in Sulu, a poverty-wracked Muslim province, including an Egyptian and two Indonesians, the military's Western Mindanao Command said.

Abu Sayyaf, one of a handful of small but violent militant groups aligned with the Islamic State group, has been considerably weakened by battle setbacks, surrenders and factionalism but remains a national security threat.

From hundreds of armed fighters in the 1990s, only about 60 to 70 Abu Sayyaf combatants remain in Sulu and outlying island provinces. Since January, about 60 Abu Sayyaf militants have surrendered, seven captured and three killed in military offensives in Sulu, where thousands of troops have been deployed in recent years, military officials said.

Despite considerable setbacks, desperate Abu Sayyaf militants "could be looking to take new hostages, simply out of financial straits," according to the Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict, which assesses insurgencies and other violent conflicts in the region. The Jakarta-based think tank said a likely target are Indonesian-crewed Malaysian fishing vessels plying across the Sulu Sea's richest fishing areas "where Abu Sayyaf group kidnappers lie in wait."

Related Stories

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Suga announced a 2…
East Asia Pacific
Report: Japan’s PM to Visit India, Philippines to Strengthen Regional Ties
Yoshihide Suga’s trip would come after his White House visit, which also hinged on strengthening an alliance in the face of China’s growing influence across Indo-Pacific region 
Default Author Profile
By Forest Cong
Fri, 04/16/2021 - 06:42 PM
In this photo provided by the National Task Force-West Philippine Sea, Chinese vessels are moored at Whitsun Reef, South China…
East Asia Pacific
Philippines Demands China Remove Vessels at 6 islands, Reefs
The Philippine government says more than 250 Chinese vessels it believes are operated by militia have been spotted near six Manila-claimed islands and reefs
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 04/01/2021 - 02:24 AM
Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa, wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, talks to reporters…
Press Freedom
Analysis of Trolling Reveals Efforts to Undermine Philippine Journalist
Data from five years of Twitter and Facebook posts shows threats and disinformation aimed at eroding trust in award-winning journalist Maria Ressa
Maria Elena Little Endara
By Maria Elena Little Endara
Tue, 03/23/2021 - 06:22 PM
A woman, clenching her fist, holds a sign condemning recent government raids on activists, during a rally near the Malacanang presidential palace, in Manila, Philippines, March 8, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
UN Condemns Arbitrary Killings of Activists in Philippines
Nine activists have been killed in four provinces in reportedly coordinated, simultaneous police-military operations
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 03/13/2021 - 10:46 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press
East Asia Pacific

SKorea, US Show Differences over Japan's Fukushima Plans

A notice denouncing the Japanese government's decision on releasing treated radioactive Fukushima water hangs at the seafood…
USA

US, China 'Committed to Cooperating' on Climate Crisis: Joint Statement

FILE - U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry attends a news conference Thursday, March 11, 2021 in Paris. Kerry is heading…
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Junta Says 23,000 Prisoners Pardoned, Released

A crowd greets people aboard a bus as it leaves Insein Prison, in Yangon, Myanmar, April 17, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

Thai Villagers Lament a Mekong River in Crisis
Fishers from the Love Mekong group
VOA News on China

Longtime Hong Kong Pro-democracy Activists Sentenced for 2019 March 

Pro-democracy activist Lee Cheuk-yan, gestures before his sentencing at a court in Hong Kong Friday, April 16, 2021. A Hong…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey