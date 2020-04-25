Photos Show Train at N. Korean Leader’s Compound in Resort Town

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Satellite photos show a train believed to belong to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at his compound at a resort town in the country's east, amid rumors about the leader's health.

The website 38 North, which specializes in North Korea studies, released the images Saturday, saying that on April 21 and 23, the train was parked at a station in Wonsan reserved for Kim’s family.

The website, however, said the train's presence "does not prove the whereabouts of the North Korean leader or indicate anything about his health."

Speculation about Kim’s health emerged after he missed the April 15 commemoration of the 108th birthday of his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, North Korea’s founder.

Since then, neighboring South Korea has played down speculation that Kim Jong Un is seriously ill.