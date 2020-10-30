East Asia Pacific

Pompeo Wraps of 5-Nation Asia Visit in Vietnam, with Recurring Anti-China Theme

By VOA News
October 30, 2020 08:08 AM
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Vietnam
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo greeted by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in the capital Hanoi, Oct. 30, 2020.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrapped up a five-nation visit of Asia in Vietnam Friday, repeating the theme that the U.S. is against China's encroachment on sovereign nations of Southeast Asia, Asia and the Indo-Pacific regions.
 
Pompeo Friday was greeted by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in the capital Hanoi as the countries celebrate 25 years of U.S.-Vietnam relations.
 
Pompeo told Phuc the United States has enormous respect for the Vietnamese people and the country’s sovereignty.    
 
In a statement issued after the visit, the State Department said “Secretary Pompeo underscored support for the sovereignty of Southeast Asian nations, international law, and a free and open Indo Pacific.”
 
The top U.S. diplomat also made a point of reinforcing U.S. support in pushing back on China during earlier stops in India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Indonesia.
 
Prior to Pompeo's arrival to the Vietnam, the State Department issued a statement critical of China reneging on promises with other Mekong countries and for territorial claims in the South China Sea. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan all have rival claims to the South China Sea, through which a third of global shipping passes.
 
The Trump administration has been openly critical of China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and its adoption of policies that exercise aggressiveness behavior towards its smaller neighbors. 

Related Stories

Pompeo Calls on Indonesia to Speak Up on China’s Uighur Persecution
00:02:32
VOA News on China
Pompeo Calls on Indonesia to Speak Up on China’s Uighur Persecution
On his visit to Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, the US secretary of state urges leaders and youth to speak out on China’s massive detention of ethnic Muslim Uighurs in China
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Fri, 10/30/2020 - 01:06 AM
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and General Secretary of Nahdlatul Ulama Yahya Cholil Staquf hold a discussion at…
East Asia Pacific
Pompeo Says China 'Gravest Threat to Future of Religious Freedom'
US top diplomat calls out Beijing’s persecution of Uighur Muslims during speech before liberal Muslim group during visit to Indonesia 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/29/2020 - 08:23 AM
Pompeo Calls China ‘Predator’ as He Tours South Asia
00:02:27
South & Central Asia
Pompeo Calls China ‘Predator’ as He Tours South Asia
Days before US presidential election, US secretary of state is touring South Asia, seeking to counter growing Chinese influence in region
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Wed, 10/28/2020 - 09:03 PM
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, speaks with Secretary of Defence Mark Esper seated beside him during a joint press conference with their Indian counterparts at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Oct. 27, 2020.
USA
With Eye on China, India and US Sign Landmark Military Agreement
Pompeo says China no friend to democracy and rule of law as US shores up partnership with India
Anjana Pasricha
By Anjana Pasricha
Tue, 10/27/2020 - 11:37 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Pompeo Wraps of 5-Nation Asia Visit in Vietnam, with Recurring Anti-China Theme

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Vietnam
East Asia Pacific

Australian Inquiry Recommends Sweeping Changes to Handle Catastrophic Bushfires

A bushfire burns in Bodalla, New South Wales, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Wildfires destroyed more than 3,000 homes and…
East Asia Pacific

Rescuers in Vietnam Search for Dozens Missing after Deadly Landslides

Villagers wade through mud after a landslide swamps a village in Phuoc Loc district, Quang Nam province, Vietnam Thursday, Oct…
VOA News on China

Activists Hail Canadian Parliamentary Committee Report on Uighur ‘Genocide’

A protester from the Uighur community living in Turkey, holds an anti-China placard during a protest in Istanbul, Thursday, Oct…
East Asia Pacific

Early Voting Begins in Myanmar Election

State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s de facto leader, fills out a ballot in her country's election, in voters in Naypyitaw, the nation’s capital, Oct. 29, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims