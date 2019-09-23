East Asia Pacific

Powerful Typhoon Causes Minor Injuries, Damages in S. Korea

By Associated Press
September 23, 2019 02:04 AM
Pedestrians shield themselves from wind and rain brought by Typhoon Lingling Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Pedestrians shield themselves from wind and rain brought by Typhoon Lingling Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Pyongyang, North Korea.

SEOUL - A powerful typhoon battered southern South Korea, injuring 26 people and knocking out power to about 27,790 houses, officials said Monday. 

Typhoon Tapah earlier lashed parts of Japan's southern islands with heavy rains and winds that caused flooding and some minor injuries.

South Korea's interior ministry said Monday the typhoon also caused strong winds and heavy rainfall in southern South Korean cities and towns on Sunday and Monday. The storm did not make landfall on the peninsula as it moved northeast and weakened Monday.

The ministry said one person was hurt seriously and the 25 others had minor injuries. Some South Korean media had reported three deaths, but the ministry said none of those deaths was caused by the typhoon. 

It flooded streets, damaged houses, and led to about 250 flight cancellations in 11 airports in South Korea, according to the ministry report.

South Korean weather officials said the typhoon likely caused light rain in eastern coastal towns in North Korea but won't likely cause damage there.

Typhoon Tapah hit the southern Japanese island of Okinawa on Friday and Saturday and left 18 people with minor injuries. The storm disrupted air and train travel in the region during what is a three-day holiday weekend.

