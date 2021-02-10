East Asia Pacific

Preliminary Report Issued on Deadly Crash of Indonesian Jetliner

By VOA News
February 10, 2021 08:57 AM
Indonesian rescue members inspect what is believed to be the remains of the Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182, which crashed…
Indonesian rescue members inspect what is believed to be the remains of the Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182, which crashed into the sea, at Jakarta International Container Terminal port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 10, 2021.

A preliminary report into last month’s deadly crash of an Indonesian jetliner reveals a malfunctioning cockpit throttle caused one of the engines to lose power before the plane plunged into the Java Sea.   

Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 disappeared from radar just four minutes after taking off from Jakarta on January 9 en route to Pontianak, the capital of the West Kalimantan province on the island of Borneo, carrying 62 passengers and crew, including 10 children.

According to the report issued Wednesday by Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee in Jakarta, the left engine throttle on the Boeing 737-500 jetliner moved backward while the right lever remained in its original position while the plane was in autopilot, causing it to go into a sharp roll.   
 
When the plane reached an altitude of 3.3 kilometers (10,900 feet), it began a nosedive when the autopilot disengaged.  
 
Lead investigator Nurcayho Utomo told reporters pilots on previous flights had reported problems with the automatic throttle system on the 26-year-old jet before the January crash.   
 
The information compiled in the report was taken from the plane’s flight data recorder.  Divers are still searching for the cockpit voice recorder, which could give investigators  insight on the pilots’ actions in the moments before the crash.  

Related Stories

Indonesian Diver Volunteers, Treating Airplane Crash Victims as Human and With Respect
00:01:59
East Asia Pacific
A Solemn Mission: Indonesian Volunteer Diver Searches for Remains of Plane Crash Victims
Volunteering in your community is not a new idea. But for one Indonesian scuba diver his volunteer work is dangerous and sometimes terrifying. VOA’s Rendy Wicaksana reports
Default Author Profile
By Rendy Wicaksana
Thu, 02/04/2021 - 01:44 PM
Indonesia retrieves 'black box' from crashed Sriwijaya Air plane
East Asia Pacific
Indonesia Retrieves 'Black Box' from Crashed Sriwijaya Plane
Black box found off coast of Jakarta; officials say cockpit recorder will likely be found soon; plane went down Saturday with 62 people on board
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/12/2021 - 07:52 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

COVID-19 Pandemic

South Korea Grants Emergency Use of Controversial AstraZeneca Vaccine  

Nurses take part in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination mock drill at a first aid facility of the COVID-19…
East Asia Pacific

Australia, New Zealand Urge Calm as Peak Pacific Body Splinters  

National flags for the Pacific Islands Forum are on display on the tiny Pacific nation of Nauru Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The…
East Asia Pacific

Anti-Coup Protests in Myanmar Continue Wednesday Despite Increasing Use of Force

Demonstrators display three-fingered salute, a symbol of resistance at an intersection in Yangon, Myanmar Wednesday, Feb. 10,…
East Asia Pacific

China Records Fewer Births in 2020 Than 2019

In this June 1, 2017 photo, women walk with children wearing matching hats as they cross a bridge at a public park on…
East Asia Pacific

Leaked Report Finds Cybercrime Spree Funded North Korea Nuclear Program, Missiles

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims

Special Report