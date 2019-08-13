East Asia Pacific

Protesters Force Hong Kong Airport to Cancel Flights for Second Day

By VOA News
August 13, 2019 07:50 AM
Airport security personnel stand guard as travelers walk past protesters holding a sit-in rally at the departure gate of the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Protesters clogged the departure area at Hong Kong's…
Airport security personnel stand guard as travelers walk past protesters holding a sit-in rally at the departure gate of the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, Aug. 13, 2019.

 Suzanne Sataline contributed to this report from Hong Kong.

All departing flights from Hong Kong's international airport have been cancelled for a second straight day Tuesday after pro-democracy demonstrators once again took over the facility's main terminal.

The decision by the airport authority came just minutes after it suspended all passenger check-in services after protesters blocked passengers from entering their departure gates, and advised the general public not to come to the airport.  

The departure board shows all flights leaving Hong Kong canceled, Aug. 12, 2019.

The airport was already struggling to return to normal after reopening a day after hundreds of flights in and out of the airport were cancelled by a similar sit-in demonstration.  Some angry travelers anxious to leave Hong Kong got into heated arguments with protesters as Tuesday's demonstrations escalated, with some managing to push their way through the protest lines to catch their flights.  

The unprecedented shutdown of one of the world's busiest airports was an extension of the street protests that have gripped the Chinese territory for more than two months. Dozens of protesters were injured Monday after riot police fired tear tear gas and non-lethal ammunition after the protesters blocked roads and defied police orders to disperse.

Anti-extradition bill protesters wave flags with Chinese calligraphy that reads "Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times," at a mass demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 12, 2019.

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has issued a statement calling on Hong Kong authorities to exercise restraint and to investigate incidents involving tear gas fired at the protesters.

The government counted 54 people injured, including two who were hospitalized in serious condition Monday and 28 who were listed as stable, according to the Hospital Authority.

The protests began as a quest to stop a bill that would have allowed Hong Kong to send criminal suspects elsewhere, including mainland China.  Demonstrators are now demanding the right to directly vote for their next leader in a free and fair vote, and an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality.

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's embattled leader, defended the police's actions during a press conference Tuesday, saying they had to make "on-the-spot decisions" under "extremely difficult circumstances."  Lam said she would address the protesters' demands "after the violence has been stopped and the chaotic situation that now we are seeing could subside."

Authorities in Beijing Monday termed the protests "terrorism."

 

Related Stories

Protesters Ground Flights at Airport as Police Increase Force, the Latest from Hong Kong
00:02:25
East Asia Pacific
Protesters Ground Flights at Airport as Police Increase Force, the Latest from Hong Kong
Reactions to continued protests and clashes with police in Hong Kong
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., holds a news conference ahead of the Fourth of July break, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 27, 2019. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will "reluctantly" pass the Senate version of…
USA
Key US Lawmaker Warns China on Treatment of Hong Kong Protesters
Sen. Mitch McConnell: 'Any violent crackdown would be completely unacceptable'
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
August 12, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a mass demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport, Aug. 12, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Protesters Fill Hong Kong's International Airport
No violence was reported at one of the world's busiest airports, where protesters were still gathered inside main terminal late intO night
Default Author Profile
By Suzanne Sataline
August 12, 2019
People holding umbrellas gather at Victoria Park to take part in an anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, Aug. 11, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas Amid Continuing Pro-Democracy Rallies
This weekend's round of pro-democracy rallies marks the tenth straight weekend for the demonstrations
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
August 11, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

The Worth of a Girl