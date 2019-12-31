East Asia Pacific

Raging Wildfires Trap 4,000 at Australian Town's Waterfront

By Associated Press
December 31, 2019 04:46 AM
A firefighter conducts back-burning measures to secure residential areas from encroaching bushfires in the Central Coast, some 90-110 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia.
A firefighter conducts back-burning measures to secure residential areas from encroaching bushfires in the Central Coast, some 90-110 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - Wildfires burning across Australia's two most-populous states Tuesday trapped residents of a seaside town in apocalyptic conditions, destroyed many properties and caused at least two fatalities.

In the southeastern town of Mallacoota, around 4,000 residents fled toward the waterside as winds pushed an emergency-level wildfire towards their homes. The town was shrouded in darkness from the smoke before turning an unnerving shade of bright red.

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said there were plans to evacuate the trapped people by sea. There were grave fears remain for four people missing. "We can't confirm their whereabouts," Andrews told reporters on Tuesday.

He has requested assistance from 70 firefighters from the United States and Canada.

Victoria Emergency Services Commissioner Andrew Crisp confirmed "significant'' property losses across the region.

Fire conditions worsened in Victoria and New South Wales states after oppressive heat Monday mixed with strong winds and lightning strikes.

New South Wales Police confirmed Tuesday that two men, believed to be father and son, died in a house in the wildfire-ravaged southeast town of Cobargo, while there are fears for another man missing.

"They were obviously trying to do their best with the fire as it came through in the early hours of the morning," New South Wales Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said. "The other person that we are trying to get to, we think that person was trying to defend their property in the early hours of the morning.’'

The two confirmed deaths raise the toll to at least 12 in Australia's wildfires, which also have razed more than 1,000 homes in the past few months.

A firefighter died Monday when extreme winds flipped his truck. Samuel McPaul, 28, was the third volunteer firefighter in New South Wales to have died in the past two weeks. He was an expectant father.

The state's Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said a "significant'' number of properties had been destroyed.

Some communities have canceled New Year's fireworks celebrations, but Sydney's popular display over its iconic harbor front will go ahead. The city was granted an exemption to a total fireworks ban that is in place there and elsewhere to prevent new wildfires.

Hot temperatures were expected, as was the thick smoke that has shrouded views of the harbor and Sydney Opera House in recent weeks.

The popular celebrations are expected to attract around a million spectators and generate 130 million Australian dollars ($91 million) for the state's economy.

Related Stories

An aerial view of a bushfire in Ellerslie, New South Wales, Australia December 30, 2019 in this still image obtained from…
East Asia Pacific
Australia’s Bushfire Crisis Continues
No end in sight - flames rage, residents flee as Australia’s bushfire crisis intensifies
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 12/30/2019 - 05:28
FILE PHOTO: Firefighters work at the scene of a bushfires in Bilpin, New South Wales, Australia in this still image from a…
East Asia Pacific
Australian PM Announces Compensation for Volunteer Firefighters 
Scott Morrison says payments of up to A$6,000 would be available for eligible firefighters who had spent more than 10 days in the field this fire season
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 12/28/2019 - 19:57
FIEL - In this image made from video taken on Dec. 22, 2019, and provided by Oakbank Balhannah CFS, a koala drinks water from a…
East Asia Pacific
Australia Fears for its Koalas, and Fire Danger Rises
Thousands of koalas are feared to have died north of Sydney, further diminishing Australia’s iconic marsupial
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 12/28/2019 - 05:48
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

Science & Health

China Investigates Respiratory Illness Outbreak Sickening 27

A mourner wears a mask to ward off the SARS virus while attending the funeral of Tse Yuen-man in Hong Kong, May 22, 2003. Hong Kong was the hardest hit by the flulike SARS virus. Tse, a doctor who cared for SARS patients, was given the highest honors
East Asia Pacific

Raging Wildfires Trap 4,000 at Australian Town's Waterfront

A firefighter conducts back-burning measures to secure residential areas from encroaching bushfires in the Central Coast, some 90-110 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia.
Silicon Valley & Technology

Huawei Sales Up 18% but US Pressure Means Tough Times Ahead

(FILES) This file photo taken on June 11, 2019 shows people gathering at a Huawei stand during the Consumer Electronics Show,…
East Asia Pacific

Ghosn Goes to Lebanon to Flee 'Injustice' in Japan

A security guard stands in the garage at the residence of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 in…
East Asia Pacific

Experts: N. Korea's 'Christmas Gift' Might Come Another Day

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of…